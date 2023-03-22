Sushi-Centric Sado Plans March 28 Opening on the Hill

click to enlarge IZAIAH JOHNSON Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

click to enlarge IZAIAH JOHNSON Chef Nick Bognar.

click to enlarge IZAIAH JOHNSON Served warm, the chawanmushi is a Japanese egg custard topped with sea urchin.

click to enlarge IZAIAH JOHNSON Press materials promise the restaurant will have a "modern, minimalist, playful" vibe.

For months, the building that's soon to becomehas shown few signs of life — no "coming soon" or even a sign with the restaurant's name on it.But looks can be deceiving: Behind the shuttered doorways of what used to be Giovanni's, one of St. Louis' most hotly anticipated restaurants has been taking shape. Next Tuesday, March 28, says Chef Nick Bognar, it will open its doors."We were keeping things under wraps," he acknowledges. "We thought it would be funny if we came out and had a fully functional restaurant."And while "funny" and "fun" might not be the first words that come to mind when you think about high-end sushi or an acclaimed chef, Bognar — a two-time James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Midwest this year and Rising Star Chef of the Year in 2020 — is eager to change that. While he sees Sado as a special occasion restaurant, he's also hoping people won't be so darn serious about it."When you sit down, you'll have a breath of fresh air and realize the menu is not stuffy, the ambiance is not stuffy. You're going to have a good time," he promises.To that end, he's not only offering the sashimi that made his name at Indo (his southeast Asian-inspired hot spot in Botanical Heights) and Nippon Tei (his family's recently shuttered sushi restaurant in Ballwin) or omakase service, though both are on the menu. He's also going back to the traditional Americanized sushi dishes his family served at Nippon Tei in his childhood, before he helped to transform the place into a destination — nostalgic favorites such as crab Rangoon, California rolls and salad with miso-ginger dressing.Then, he adds, "We'll have grilled dishes that really push the envelope. There are some dishes that are not your normal sushi bar fare." That includes dry-aged fish, a "sustainable eel" that Bognar says took him a year to source, and a chawanmushi, a Japanese egg custard with crab, enoki mushroom and sea urchin.That this is all happening on the Hill — a place long reserved for not just Italian food but a certain sort of St. Louis-style Italian food that's heavy on nostalgia — drew some grumbling when Sado was first announced. But in the months that Bognar's team has quietly worked behind closed doors to gut the old Giovanni's, Bognar says he hasn't witnessed any pushback whatsoever."All of the comments about this concept being on the Hill — that was really just on the Internet," he says. "Most of these people weren't even living on the Hill anymore."He adds, "Now that I'm there everyday, I haven't felt anything but welcome, from business owners and from neighbors. They're really excited to have us there."And that's even without a sign, or any suggestion that the place is about to open. Bognar says that now that the interior is ready to go (press materials say the 97-seat eatery has a "modern, minimalist, playful vibe"), he's ready to tackle the exterior — perhaps some fresh paint if it ever stops raining. But he's not going to do much to change its appearance from the street."It doesn't draw too much attention to the outside," he says. "But when you get inside, it really opens up."