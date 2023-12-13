Taqueria Morita Finds Permanent Home in Former Wasabi Space

“The popularity of Taqueria Morita has been incredible and we are thrilled to be opening in a more flexible, year-round space,” said Tara Gallina in a statement. “By taking risks and experimenting in our pop-up, we are now able to really understand and hone in on what holes we can fill for our customers. This project is so dear to our hearts."
The new space is slated to open in March and will have space for 100 guests. The move to a permanent location will increase Taqueria Morita's offerings, and the restaurant will add lunch service featuring tacos, salads, bowls and more as well as an expanded dinner menu that will add larger entrees and a "build your own feast" option.
The Taqueria's bar program will also expand to a include more agave spirits, margaritas and draft beer — as well as a happy hour with bar snacks and drink specials.
Culinary Director Aaron Martinez will continue as head chef, and the Vicia patio, where Taqueria Morita has popped up in the summer months, will instead be available for events.
