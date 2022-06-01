Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Taste of Grand Center Returns This Year

The one-day food extravaganza offer diners a survey of the area's restaurants

By on Wed, Jun 1, 2022 at 1:03 pm

click to enlarge Cocktails will also be available to sample at the Taste of Grand Center. - COURTESY GRAND CENTER INC.
Courtesy Grand Center Inc.
Cocktails will also be available to sample at the Taste of Grand Center.

A one-day food extravaganza is returning to Strauss Park (3534 Washington Avenue) this week . On June 4, the second inaugural Taste of Grand Center will offer diners a survey of some of the area's most delicious restaurants.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to the District to taste the incredible flavors Grand Center has to offer,” says Will Strang, the community engagement manager for Grand Center Inc.

During Taste of Grand Center, guests purchase a “passport” to tour local food spots. Restaurants include Best Steak House, Urban Brewing Chestnut Company, Field House, Commonwealth, Stage Left Grille and The High Low. STL Barkeep will also be on hand for a cash bar. Every vendor will offer small taste portions of their food, beer, or cocktails.

If the food isn’t enough to tempt visitors, public art installations — from art sculptures to murals — will be available to tour. Heal Center for the Arts will be playing live music.

“It was important to us to highlight the restaurants that make Grand Center not only a destination for the arts but also for food,” says Rich Simmons, executive director at Grand Center Inc.. “We can’t wait to watch people gather in the District and celebrate these establishments.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are still available and cost $35 for non-members of Grand Center Inc. Member tickets at $28. They are available for purchase online at www.GrandCenter.org/event/taste. A limited number of tickets will also be available the day of the event.
The Taste Of Grand Center kicks off this weekend with food, music and art.

New Event Offers St. Louisans A Chance To Try Grand Center's Restaurants

