Taste of Maplewood Street Festival Happens This Weekend

This big block party provides a small sample of all that the area has to offer

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 11:35 am

Taste of Maplewood has live music, good eats and cool retail vendors.
Dmitri Jackson
Taste of Maplewood has live music, good eats and cool retail vendors.

Celebrate everything that is great about the Maplewood and Richmond Heights food scenes this weekend at the 15th Annual Taste of Maplewood Street Festival.

Held on Friday, May 19, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 12 to 8 p.m., this big block party aims to bring neighbors together while also supplying visitors with a small sample of all that the area has to offer.

In addition to downing tasty bites from local restaurants, guests can stop by the tents at this free festival and do a little shopping.

There will also be two stages set up with plenty of entertainment options — enjoy performances from No Alternative, Power Play, Jamal Selesi and more, or catch the Fox Performing Arts Teen Competition on Saturday afternoon.

Visit midcountychamber.org for more information, including the entertainment schedule, details on where to park and a list of vendors scheduled to be on site.
Slideshow

Taste of Maplewood Drew a Lively Crowd [PHOTOS]

Taste of Maplewood
65 slides
Taste of Maplewood Taste of Maplewood Taste of Maplewood Taste of Maplewood Taste of Maplewood Taste of Maplewood
Click to View 65 slides
About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
