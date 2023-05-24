Ted Drewes on South Grand To Reopen Friday

click to enlarge Ian Froeb Dutchtown residents, prepare to be within walking distance of this.

Ted Drewes will reopen its Dutchtown location this Friday.The legendary custard stand kept its second location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard closed last summer amid a staff shortage. But on Facebook last night, Ted Drewes announced the spot will reopen."Thank you all for being patient with us in the last few seasons as we worked through the pandemic and staffing issues," the announcement reads. "If ever there was a sign that the world is 'getting back to normal' this is it!"The Dutchtown spot will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Ted Drewes on Chippewa operates from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. hours seven days a week.