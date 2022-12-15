Test Your Baking Skills at Charm Me Sweet Candy's Gingerbread Contest

click to enlarge VIA JEFF / FLICKR Get your baking game on at the annual Gingerbread Contest. |

Are you a fan of baking contests on Netflix and think it's about time to see your fellow St. Louisans put their sugar skills to the test? Well, this is your chance.Theis hosting its annual Gingerbread Contest. The winning gingerbread will be delicious, no doubt, but it won't be your grandmother's gingerbread house. According to the store rules, entries can be structures of any kind, as tall as their creators dare, though the base needs to fit on a nine-by-nine-inch board. The entry fee is $10, and the winner goes home with a cool hundred bucks.So swing by and see if you see which bakes are worthy of Paul Hollywood and which are total dumpster fires a la Nailed It. The gingerbread bakes go on display Monday, December 19, and in-store judging runs until Friday, December 23.