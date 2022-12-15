Test Your Baking Skills at Charm Me Sweet Candy's Gingerbread Contest

The shop will display the bakes through December 19

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 6:41 am

click to enlarge Close up shot of a gingerbread house.
VIA JEFF / FLICKR
Get your baking game on at the annual Gingerbread Contest. |

Are you a fan of baking contests on Netflix and think it's about time to see your fellow St. Louisans put their sugar skills to the test? Well, this is your chance.

The Charm Me Sweet Candy Store (4915 Macklind Avenue, 314-448-8207) is hosting its annual Gingerbread Contest. The winning gingerbread will be delicious, no doubt, but it won't be your grandmother's gingerbread house. According to the store rules, entries can be structures of any kind, as tall as their creators dare, though the base needs to fit on a nine-by-nine-inch board. The entry fee is $10, and the winner goes home with a cool hundred bucks.

So swing by and see if you see which bakes are worthy of Paul Hollywood and which are total dumpster fires a la Nailed It. The gingerbread bakes go on display Monday, December 19, and in-store judging runs until Friday, December 23.

