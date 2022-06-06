Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets Coming to St. Louis Dispensaries

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge Meet your new favorite snack. - PRESS PHOTO
PRESS PHOTO
Meet your new favorite snack.

St. Louis’ favorite potato chip, Red Hot Riplets, will soon be available in a version that contains THC, simultaneously bringing new meaning to the word "baked" and proving that dreams really do come true.

Described as “all that and a bag of chips,” the special snack is named “Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets” and each $14 bag contains 20mg of THC.

The bags of extra special Riplets will be sold under Vivid’s 'Missouri’s Own' brand of edibles and Tony Billmeyer, CMO of Show-Me Organics (which operates Vivid), says that the Twice Baked version of the chips delivers the same taste and texture as the original while "providing an additional kick suitable for everyone from first-timers to experienced cannabis users.”

Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets will first be available at St. Louis dispensaries including BLOC, Greenlight, Jane, NatureMed, N’Bliss, and Swade starting this Wednesday, June 8. They’ll be available across Missouri by June 15, 2022.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Indo (1641D Tower Grove Avenue, Indo-STL.com) Read Cheryl Baehr’s review: ”Nick Bognar’s Indo is More Than Restaurant — It’s a Revolution of the Form”

Foodies Love These St. Louis Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The wine offered at the cafe comes from all over the nation, including a local Missouri winery.

The Wine Cafe Is a Delight on St. Charles' Main Street [PHOTOS]
Bourbon chicken made up of marinated grilled chicken covered in a sweet bourbon sauce.

The Kitchen Offers Homestyle Asian Food Served With Love [PHOTOS]
Chicken biryani with basmati rice and spices.

Namaste Offers Tasty Twists on Nepali and Indian Dishes [PHOTOS]

