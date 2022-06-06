THC-Infused Red Hot Riplets Coming to St. Louis Dispensaries

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO Meet your new favorite snack.

St. Louis’ favorite potato chip, Red Hot Riplets, will soon be available in a version that contains THC, simultaneously bringing new meaning to the word "baked" and proving that dreams really do come true.Described as “all that and a bag of chips,” the special snack is named “Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets” and each $14 bag contains 20mg of THC.The bags of extra special Riplets will be sold under Vivid’s 'Missouri’s Own' brand of edibles and Tony Billmeyer, CMO of Show-Me Organics (which operates Vivid), says that the Twice Baked version of the chips delivers the same taste and texture as the original while "providing an additional kick suitable for everyone from first-timers to experienced cannabis users.”Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets will first be available at St. Louis dispensaries including BLOC, Greenlight, Jane, NatureMed, N’Bliss, and Swade starting this Wednesday, June 8. They’ll be available across Missouri by June 15, 2022.