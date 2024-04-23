The Cobblestone to Bring a Market, Deli and Cafe to Laclede's Landing

A new market, deli and cafe called the Cobblestone will open soon at 701 North First Street on Laclede’s Landing. The business is owned and managed by Camille Jackson and Christopher McMenomy, who say they are on track for late April. All the cafe equipment is in place on the first floor, and some final tweaks are happening down below, where the market and deli will be.Housed in the old Peper Tobacco Co., it’s a stunner of a space: vast wood columns and iron pillars, and huge windows looking out onto the river in one direction; the Gateway Arch in another. All in all — upstairs and down — it amounts to around 6,000 square feet.Jackson says some fine-tuning still is taking place as far as what the market will sell, but there will be a definite emphasis on local vendors. “Our 10-year goal is to be 70 to 80 percent locally sustained. Our whole motto is accessibility and community,” she says.Jackson points out that it’s a mere six-minute walk from the door to the foot of the Arch, which may make the Cobblestone a handy pitstop for tourists. Picnic baskets likely will be available for purchase in the deli, as well as salads, soups, dips and sandwiches. The owners are keen, like Jackson says, to be accessible to all. This means the deli and market will appeal to a variety of tastes. In other words, Lay’s potato chips side by side with Billy Goats.Aside from tourists, Cobblestone can’t fail to lure the locals — those who live in the Peper Lofts directly above, and in other loft buildings in the immediate vicinity. An added convenience surely will be the walk-up window for cups of coffee from local brewers.Cobblestone will be open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.