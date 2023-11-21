The Crack Fox's Pandemic Pivot Means Craft Cocktails, Mocktails and More

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Craft cocktails, like this boozy coffee, are a sign of changing times at the Crack Fox.

The 1981 blockbuster filmwas shot in St. Louis because Hollywood knew it could pass off our beleaguered downtown as a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. While the urban canyons at our city's core have far more residents and nighttime vitality today, they've retained some of that sinister, Gotham ambiance after the sun goes down.

I pass the velvet ropes near the alley entrance to the Crack Fox (1114 Olive Street, 314-828-5064, thecrackfox.com) on a chilly weeknight, and the tattooed man working the door says they are expecting me, waving me in. Longtime owner Carrie Harris, who in appearance and demeanor reminds me a bit of Julianne Moore, met me at the bar, which was illuminated by colored lights and flickering candelabras. I told the bartender I prefer spicy drinks and was presented with a flight of what were referred to as Foxtails, the first being the Spicy Ginger.

"This is made from our house-made ginger syrup, peppercorn and honey," Harris says of the sharp and tasty concoction. Next up was the Mango Habanero Mule, which is a lively and delicious blend of mango habanero vodka, lime and ginger beer.

The craft cocktails are a sign of changing times at the Crack Fox.

"Before the pandemic, we mostly served beer and shots," Harris says, "but during the pandemic, we had to figure out how to stay relevant. How to adapt and survive." And the bar survived by selling to-go cocktails and mocktails. The mocktails, which they call "Fauxtails," represent 20 percent of the total sales.

Bartender Richard Hudlin explains that Harris handcrafts her own syrups and fresh pressed juices and changes the menu for the seasons.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Richard Hudlin is the bartender at the Crack Fox.

"In the fall, we feature smoky and apple flavors," he says. "In the winter, we'll offer a Spellbound Garden with absinthe, and a Barrel Aged Manhattan, barreled for at least 30 days. Spring and Summer are light and bright, floral."

Vinnie Saletto handles the venue's social media and says his aim is to show that the Crack Fox isn't merely a dive bar, but a vibrant cultural hub.

"The Crack Fox has earned a reputation as a sanctuary for the city's misfits, eccentrics and artistic souls," Saletto says. "This unassuming venue has undergone a spectacular transformation, evolving into a haven where creativity knows no bounds and diversity thrives. Harris is the visionary behind that transformation. In doing so, she has created a place where creativity and diversity are not just accepted but celebrated. The Crack Fox has become a canvas for self-expression, a place where individuality is revered, and where the eclectic tapestry of St. Louis comes to life."

The establishment has a large LGBTQ+ following, and the iconic drag queen Maxi Glamour has produced shows there for more than a decade.

"It's been a staple downtown for so long," Glamour says. "It's evolved from a raunchy bar where anything goes to a dark, sophisticated space that caters to larger audiences than the original goth clientele. I've done so many things there that no other bar would have permitted."

Six or seven nights a week (the bar is sometimes closed on Sunday) you can find an eclectic array of events.

"From live music performances that resonate through the night to mesmerizing drag shows and captivating burlesque events, the venue hosts a myriad of entertainment options," Saletto says. "Dance the night away to the beats of renowned EDM DJs, find your zen in yoga classes, unleash your creativity in painting sessions and discover unique treasures at the goth garage sale. The Crack Fox has become a canvas for expression, a stage for performers, and a marketplace for creative minds."

Hudlin says the venue is a place where anyone can go be themselves and be accepted, as long as they accept everyone else.

The dense urban fabric surrounding the Crack Fox largely filters out those who wouldn't belong, adding to a sense of camaraderie once ensconced on this "Island of Misfit Toys."

The music faded out as I left the alley, and a solitary woman strutted past me in a hooded purple velvet evening dress and heels, as if strutting down a runway.

