The French Crêperie Brings Authentic French Crêpes to Chesterfield

click to enlarge Scout Hudson The French Crêperie serves authentic crêpes in Chesterfield.

Behind murals of busy Parisian streets, Natacha Douglas is doing what she does best — making, or rather crafting, crêpes. On any given weekend, she pours, flattens and flips over 600 crêpes at her newest restaurant The French Crêperie (17409 Chesterfield Airport Road, 636-778-0188, frenchcreperie.com), which opened earlier this year.

By her speed and skill, you’d assume she’s been making crêpes for a lifetime, and in fact, she has. But in between crêpes, she’s picked up a few titles in addition to chef — doctor of health professions, vice president of enrollment, entrepreneur, author and speaker.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’m not afraid of the work,” Douglas says. “I love playing the pressure.”

Douglas has never backed down from a hard day's work. After moving to Arizona from the French Caribbean island Guadeloupe for college, Douglas continued her studies in the states, earning an MBA in international business and a doctorate in Health Professions Education, not to mention launching a fashion line and self-publishing a series of video tutorials for climbing the corporate ladder. Now serving as the vice president of enrollment management at Logan University, Douglas’s schedule is full, to say the least.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Natacha Douglas first started making crêpes as a child in Guadeloupe.

“I want to give everything at the Crêperie all the attention, but I also have about 70 people reporting to me on my other job,” she says. “Balancing both and giving all the attention to both has been a little difficult, but it's not so bad because I love The French Crêperie so much.”

Crêpe making has always been a passion of Douglas, starting when she first learned to make them as a young girl living in Guadeloupe. Her love of crêpes lingered for her entire life, but for most of her time in the U.S., she reserved her skills as a treat for visiting house guests.

She began noticing that American-made crêpes were rarely prepared in the authentic French style. Hoping to share her passion for crêpes with Chesterfield, she found the location in February and began serving her favorite dish only three months later.

Serving soft, thin pancakes filled with traditional hazelnut spread and sliced fruit, Douglas teases “if you’ve been here, you’ve been to France.”

The menu is a tour de force of classic French fare, all thematically named with simple French phrases. The La Vie En Rose folds egg, cheese and your choice of meat in a soft buckwheat crêpe drizzled with a béchamel sauce. The Déjà Vu is the cornucopia of crêpes, served with baby leaf spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and red bell peppers with a pesto aioli.

The crêperie also caters to the typical Midamerican palette, with the culinary-cavalier Crêpe Dog — a crêpe-wrapped hot dog coated with mustard, or choice of condiment — and the Le Saint Louis touting smoked barbecue pork.



click to enlarge Scout Hudson Throughout the week, Douglas teaches crêpe cooking classes.

“I get nervous because Americans aren’t always used to French authentic crêpes,” she says. “But people seem to think it’s delicious.”

Currently open Friday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the crêperie has exploded in popularity since opening early May. Often selling out by early afternoon, Douglas is already looking toward expansion.

However conversations of expanded hours, a secondary St. Louis location and interstate enterprise remain on the backburner — the dedication to serving authentic French-style crêpes remains at the forefront.

Throughout the week, Douglas leads crêpe-cooking classes. Participants are invited to sip wine and learn a little French as they master the art of crêpe making. Douglas’ biggest lesson to the perfect crêpe — and perhaps to a fulfilling life — is simple.

“It needs to be the right balance,” she says.

