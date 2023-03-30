STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

The Legendary BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups Is Back

"The greatest blues music club anywhere rides again"

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 1:33 pm

click to enlarge Inside BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups
Holly Ravazzolo
Inside BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

A shudder of horror went through St. Louis music fans earlier this year when the legendary  BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway, bbsjazzbluessoups.com) closed  its doors temporarily for renovations without announcing a reopening date.

With Beale on Broadway closing permanently in 2019, many worried that BB's might follow suit. But that fear, thankfully, seems to be unfounded.

Yesterday, the Downtown club announced on Facebook that it was now open Friday through Sunday and for select concert dates. For now, no soups are offer — but the bar does say that outside food delivery is welcome.

BB's fans took to the post's comments section to express their joy — and relief:
  • "Great news. The greatest blues music club anywhere rides again."
  • "Yay John May and B.B.'S crew!! Smart move, and if my life was different, I would be there to support you! You are all in my heart, best wishes and keep up the great work!!!"
  • "Great plan for now🙂Happy the shows are earlier as it’s a long drive home late at night😂"
  • "Happy to see you're back open!"
For our part, we're just relieved that the venue, which has been around since 1976, is back and seemingly on its way toward full opening hours eventually.

Commenter Roy perhaps best expressed our sentiments: "Right on!"

