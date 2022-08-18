Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

The London Tea Room Is Leaving Tower Grove South

The shop will open its new location near Centene Stadium on Oct. 15

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 8:53 am

A large selection of loose-leaf teas available for purchase.
A large selection of loose-leaf teas available for purchase.

The London Tea room, a bakery and cafe that offers afternoon teas, is moving from its Tower Grove South location to the Downtown West neighborhood this fall.

"I'm excited to be in the middle of something really amazing!" owner Jackie James said in a statement. James took over the London Tea Room from her parents in June. "With the new soccer stadium opening next year and all the new developments in the area, we're happy to get in on the ground floor of St. Louis' next fashionable neighborhood."

The London Tea Room will continue full operations at its current location at 3128 Morganford Road until September 4 when it will end cafe service. Customers can still schedule an afternoon tea or visit the retail shop through October 9 after which the location will close entirely.

The new location will is one block from Centene Stadium at 1900 Locust Street and will open October 15. After the move, the tea room will still host its famous afternoon teas and include a retail shop, but it will also have space for private events with capacity for more than 300 guests.

Visit the website for more information.

The London Tea Room has been in Tower Grove South since 2014. Previously, the restaurant was downtown, attached to English Living furniture store.

