The New Imo's Sweatshirt Is St. Louis Perfection

St. Louis' most iconic pizza chain announced this morning that it's debuting a line of apparel later this week. The new Imo's-branded clothing is a collaboration with locally owned apparel company Series Six (26 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights).
Imo's is promising a 17-piece collection that includes drinkware, koozies, sweatshirts, T-shirts and more. The graphics take their inspiration from Imo's original 1964 signage.
“Creating Imo’s-branded merchandise is something we’ve wanted to do for quite some time, and it’s something fans of the brand have been asking for as well,” says Nicole Carpenter, director of marketing for Imo’s. “We always knew we wanted to work with a local company to make sure we do it the right way, and we found that partner in Series Six.”
Since opening in the city's Shaw neighborhood in 1964, Imo's has grown to 99 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Its PR rep tells us this is the pizzeria's first real foray into clothing, beyond super-basic T-shirts with the logo at Rally House.
You can get your Imo's wear at the Series Six store in Richmond Heights starting this Thursday, October 12, and online beginning October 13 at seriessixcompany.com.
Imo’s and Series Six will host an open-house event at Series Six from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Spend $20, and you can get an Imo's tote; be one of the first to spend $50 and you can get an Imo’s pint glass. And naturally, it will be serving not just 4 Hands beer, but Imo's pizza.
