The New Imo's Sweatshirt Is St. Louis Perfection

It's part of an Imo's-themed line of merch that debuts this week

By on Tue, Oct 10, 2023 at 10:12 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Imo's sweatshirt.
COURTESY OF IMO'S
Is there anything more St. Louis?
Now you can wear your Imo's and eat it, too.

St. Louis' most iconic pizza chain announced this morning that it's debuting a line of apparel later this week. The new Imo's-branded clothing is a collaboration with locally owned apparel company Series Six (26 The Boulevard, Richmond Heights).

Imo's is promising a 17-piece collection that includes drinkware, koozies, sweatshirts, T-shirts and more. The graphics take their inspiration from Imo's original 1964 signage.

“Creating Imo’s-branded merchandise is something we’ve wanted to do for quite some time, and it’s something fans of the brand have been asking for as well,” says Nicole Carpenter, director of marketing for Imo’s. “We always knew we wanted to work with a local company to make sure we do it the right way, and we found that partner in Series Six.”

Since opening in the city's Shaw neighborhood in 1964, Imo's has grown to 99 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. Its PR rep tells us this is the pizzeria's first real foray into clothing, beyond super-basic T-shirts with the logo at Rally House.

You can get your Imo's wear at the Series Six store in Richmond Heights starting this Thursday, October 12, and online beginning October 13 at seriessixcompany.com.

Imo’s and Series Six will host an open-house event at Series Six from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Spend $20, and you can get an Imo's tote; be one of the first to spend $50 and you can get an Imo’s pint glass. And naturally, it will be serving not just 4 Hands beer, but Imo's pizza.
click to enlarge What could be more St. Louis than an Imo's T-shirt? - COURTESY OF IMO'S PIZZA
COURTESY OF IMO'S PIZZA
What could be more St. Louis than an Imo's T-shirt?
Related
Imo's pizza box.

Help Us Make Fun of Comedians Struggling to Pronounce Imo's: Hey, Doughboys: Imo's is pronounced like Emo's, and yes we are mad

Related
Imo's pizza sliced into a box-like shape against a red background that creates a QR code.

Imo's QR Code Made of Pizza Is Peak Pandemic Dining: Behind the scenes of how Imo's made a QR code out of its pizza


Slideshow

The Best Food & Drink in St. Louis 2023, as Chosen by Readers

Phuong Bui
55 slides
Jennifer Silverberg Cheryl Baehr Mabel Suen Phuong Bui Jaime Lees Best SteaksTucker’s Placemultiple locations including 2117 South 12th Street, tuckersplace.comREADERS' CHOICE SPOTLIGHT When you walk into Tucker’s Place’s Soulard flagship, you know you’re in the presence of steak greatness. The smell of thick-cut meat sizzling on the well-seasoned grill scents the room with its intoxicating aroma, filling you with an almost unbearable anticipation that nearly reaches its breaking point when you see the bone-in ribeye listed on the chalkboard menu with the day’s specials. That ribeye is extraordinary — gorgeously marbled meat, the perfect grill char crust and a generous slather of the restaurant’s signature steak sauce that tastes like the nectar of the gods. Though the steaks are serious, Tucker’s bucks the pretentious steakhouse vibe in favor of such low-key offerings as foil-wrapped baked potatoes, jalapeno poppers and dinner rolls. Lean back, bask in the historic setting and surrender to the pure meaty joy.
Click to View 55 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jason Momoa Might Soon Be at Your Local Grocery Store, St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

Jason Momoa Might Soon Be at Your Local Grocery Store, St. Louis

Biscuit Joint Could Make Midtown St. Louis a Breakfast Mecca

By Jessica Rogen

Honebee's biscuits

Drink With a Real-Ass Bald Eagle at Earthbound Beer This Month

By Jaime Lees

Drink With a Real-Ass Bald Eagle at Earthbound Beer This Month

The Drip Brings Tower Grove South a Black-Owned Coffee Shop with a Purpose

By Jessica Rogen

Co-owner LaTosha Baker sits on the golden steps of the Drip Community Coffee House.

Also in Food & Drink

Anita Cafe Brings Arresting Lebanese Food to Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Anita Cafe & Bar including avocado toast, ful medames, O.N.O. Rose parfait and za’atar toast.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2023

By Jessica Rogen

El Molino del Sureste has added family-style dishes to its menu.

Los Incas Serves Stunning Traditional Peruvian Cuisine in O'Fallon

By Cheryl Baehr

Los Incas serves the traditional Peruvian dishes that owners Rafael De La Cruz and Luis Moreno couldn’t find anywhere else.

Lefty's in Chesterfield Has the Right Stuff

By Cheryl Baehr

Lefty’s offerings are for the true-blue bagel lovers out there.

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us