click to enlarge
COURTESY OSCAR MAYER
What could say "Missouri" more than a 27-foot all-beef frank at the Mizzou campus?
Get ready to ketchup (gag!) with one of America's great vehicles: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to St. Louis this weekend.
The 27-foot hot dog has stops planned in Marthasville, south St. Louis County and Ballwin this Saturday and Sunday. Its driver, Mary Clare Kammer, suggests it may also make a more low-key visit while in the metro area: "I grew up in Kirkwood and I cannot wait to be back home and pull the 27ft-long-hot dog into my own driveway!" She's living the dream.
In addition to the Instagram score of taking a selfie with a giant wiener, other fun and games are planned. Anyone whose ID proves they're named "Frank, Francesca or any variation of the name" can get a coupon for free Oscar Mayer franks. And, at the two events at Schnucks, Kammer and her colleague will distribute "Frankmobilia," which apparently includes "iconic Frank Whistles."
Full details are below:
Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Paul United Church of Christ Car Show
513 W S Street, Marthasville, MO 63357
Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m. to noon
Butler Hill Schnucks
4333 Butler Hill Road St. Louis, MO 63128
Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Twin Oaks Schnucks, 393 Big Bend Road Ballwin, MO 63021
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed