The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Coming to St. Louis This Weekend

Catch up with the 27-foot dog at two different St. Louis County locations

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 8:30 am

What could say "Missouri" more than a 27-foot all-beef frank at the Mizzou campus?
Get ready to ketchup (gag!) with one of America's great vehicles: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to St. Louis this weekend.

The 27-foot hot dog has stops planned in Marthasville, south St. Louis County and Ballwin this Saturday and Sunday. Its driver, Mary Clare Kammer, suggests it may also make a more low-key visit while in the metro area: "I grew up in Kirkwood and I cannot wait to be back home and pull the 27ft-long-hot dog into my own driveway!" She's living the dream.

In addition to the Instagram score of taking a selfie with a giant wiener, other fun and games are planned. Anyone whose ID proves they're named "Frank, Francesca or any variation of the name" can get a coupon for free Oscar Mayer franks. And, at the two events at Schnucks, Kammer and her colleague will distribute "Frankmobilia," which apparently includes "iconic Frank Whistles."

Full details are below:

Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.  to 6 p.m. 
St. Paul United Church of Christ Car Show
513 W S Street, Marthasville, MO 63357

Sunday, September 10, 9 a.m. to noon
Butler Hill Schnucks
4333 Butler Hill Road St. Louis, MO 63128

Sunday, September 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 
Twin Oaks Schnucks, 393 Big Bend Road Ballwin, MO 63021
