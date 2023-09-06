click to enlarge COURTESY OSCAR MAYER What could say "Missouri" more than a 27-foot all-beef frank at the Mizzou campus?

Get ready to ketchup (gag!) with one of America's great vehicles: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to St. Louis this weekend.The 27-foot hot dog has stops planned in Marthasville, south St. Louis County and Ballwin this Saturday and Sunday. Its driver, Mary Clare Kammer, suggests it may also make a more low-key visit while in the metro area: "I grew up in Kirkwood and I cannot wait to be back home and pull the 27ft-long-hot dog into my own driveway!" She's living the dream.In addition to the Instagram score of taking a selfie with a giant wiener, other fun and games are planned. Anyone whose ID proves they're named "Frank, Francesca or any variation of the name" can get a coupon for free Oscar Mayer franks. And, at the two events at Schnucks, Kammer and her colleague will distribute "Frankmobilia," which apparently includes "iconic Frank Whistles."Full details are below:St. Paul United Church of Christ Car Show513 W S Street, Marthasville, MO 63357Butler Hill Schnucks4333 Butler Hill Road St. Louis, MO 63128Twin Oaks Schnucks, 393 Big Bend Road Ballwin, MO 63021