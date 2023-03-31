STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

The Sake Cocktail Contest Will Be Like Netflix's Drink Masters in St. Louis

Yes, Meredith Barry is co-judging and bringing pal and fellow contestant Suzu to town

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 3:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Meredith Barry mixes up a drink in Platypus in the Grove.
Mabel Suen
Meredith Barry mixes up a drink in Platypus in the Grove.

Last year, people everywhere fell in love with local star mixologist Meredith Barry. In town, many already know Barry for the cocktails she whips up at the bar she co-owns, Platypus. But even those who have never sipped one of her drinks soon found themselves enchanted when Barry competed on Netflix's Drink Masters.

The show was a challenging cocktail competition where contestants had to whip up drinks that adhered to certain themes or rules. Those who saw the show and wanted a first-hand look at such a competition will now have the chance.

On Tuesday, Barry will co-judge her own cocktail contest from 7 to 9 p.m. at Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue). The Sake Cocktail Contest will pit area bartenders and mixologists against each other for a showdown that will benefit the Japan America Society of St. Louis.

"[The idea] is to show the versatility of sake and cocktails, to promote education and expanding cultural horizons and building bridges between bartenders as well," Barry says, noting the event is in time for cherry blossom season, which is important to Japanese culture.

Barry will judge alongside Heidi Hamamura, owner and chef at Taberu, and fellow Drink Masters competitor Christian "Suzu" Suzuki-Orellana, who is also the general manager of Wildhawk in San Francisco. Kira Webster, beverage director at Indo and RFT's Best Bartender of 2022, will emcee.

Competition hopefuls submitted their drinks ahead of time, and Barry and others whittled the number down to what was supposed to be five but is actually eight.

"We couldn't choose," she says. "It was too hard. Everybody did too good."

Tickets to the competition are $30 for the general public and include one cocktail from a special menu that Barry and Platypus co-owner Tony Saputo created that features Tozai Sake and Holladay Distillery products — just like the competitors. Though the drinks from the competition won't be on offer, Barry says that the recipes will be.

Barry is excited to host a competition and to bring Suzu to St. Louis ("We might get into some trouble," she says with a laugh) and also to be on the judging side of the equation.

"Judging next to him is going to be a lot more fun — a little less pressure," Barry says. "Competing is so stressful, but it's a wonderful opportunity to grow ... through these competitions, you can really boost your career."

It's also an opportunity for those in attendance to learn about sake and how versatile a flavor profile it has, take in some Japanese culture and watch some people who are really good at what they do craft some amazing drinks.

Though the showdown is ticketed, the other specials of the day — the special menu and the Japanese sandos and Eat Duckbill food for sale — will be open for anyone to enjoy who walks in the door.

"It's going to be a pretty fun party," Saputo says. "Even if you're not actually in the room."

"Come party," Barry adds.

Tickets to the event are available at jasstl.org/event-5189012.

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Legendary BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups Is Back

By Jessica Rogen

Inside BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups

Sueño Latino Brings Exemplary Honduran Cuisine to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Sueno Latino

Former Cardinal Todd Stottlemyre Brings Poké to Ballpark Village

By Katie Lawson

Former Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre stands in front of Kobito Poké, the restaurant line he co-founded.

St. Louis Standards: Mission Taco Joint Is a Good Time for All

By Cheryl Baehr

Tacos on a plate.

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Standards: Mission Taco Joint Is a Good Time for All

By Cheryl Baehr

Tacos on a plate.

Sueño Latino Brings Exemplary Honduran Cuisine to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Sueno Latino

Ivy Cafe Serves Simple Joys — On an Amazing Sourdough Loaf

By Cheryl Baehr

Ivy Cafe's menu features tartines, pastries, lattes and more.

Wright’s Tavern Excels With Classic Steakhouse Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

The French dip includes roasted top round of beef, havarti, au jus and pommes frites.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us