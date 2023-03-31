The Sake Cocktail Contest Will Be Like Netflix's Drink Masters in St. Louis

click to enlarge
Meredith Barry mixes up a drink in Platypus in the Grove.
Last year, people everywhere fell in love with local star mixologist Meredith Barry. In town, many already know Barry for the cocktails she whips up at the bar she co-owns, Platypus. But even those who have never sipped one of her drinks soon found themselves enchanted when Barry competed on Netflix's Drink Masters
The show was a challenging cocktail competition where contestants had to whip up drinks that adhered to certain themes or rules. Those who saw the show and wanted a first-hand look at such a competition will now have the chance.
On Tuesday, Barry will co-judge her own cocktail contest from 7 to 9 p.m. at Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue).
The Sake Cocktail Contest
will pit area bartenders and mixologists against each other for a showdown that will benefit the Japan America Society of St. Louis.
"[The idea] is to show the versatility of sake and cocktails, to promote education and expanding cultural horizons and building bridges between bartenders as well," Barry says, noting the event is in time for cherry blossom season, which is important to Japanese culture.
Barry will judge alongside Heidi Hamamura, owner and chef at Taberu, and fellow Drink Masters competitor Christian "Suzu" Suzuki-Orellana, who is also the general manager of Wildhawk in San Francisco. Kira Webster, beverage director at Indo and RFT
's Best Bartender of 2022, will emcee.
Competition hopefuls submitted their drinks ahead of time, and Barry and others whittled the number down to what was supposed to be five but is actually eight.
"We couldn't choose," she says. "It was too hard. Everybody did too good."
Tickets to the competition are $30 for the general public and include one cocktail from a special menu that Barry and Platypus co-owner Tony Saputo created that features Tozai Sake and Holladay Distillery products — just like the competitors. Though the drinks from the competition won't be on offer, Barry says that the recipes will be.
Barry is excited to host a competition and to bring Suzu to St. Louis ("We might get into some trouble," she says with a laugh) and also to be on the judging side of the equation.
"Judging next to him is going to be a lot more fun — a little less pressure," Barry says. "Competing is so stressful, but it's a wonderful opportunity to grow ... through these competitions, you can really boost your career."
It's also an opportunity for those in attendance to learn about sake and how versatile a flavor profile it has, take in some Japanese culture and watch some people who are really good at what they do craft some amazing drinks.
Though the showdown is ticketed, the other specials of the day — the special menu and the Japanese sandos and Eat Duckbill food for sale — will be open for anyone to enjoy who walks in the door.
"It's going to be a pretty fun party," Saputo says. "Even if you're not actually in the room."
"Come party," Barry adds.
Tickets to the event are available at jasstl.org/event-5189012.
