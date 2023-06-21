The Sweet Divine in Soulard Is Closing

After 13 years in business, the beloved cupcake shop is shutting down this weekend

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 2:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor

The people behind The Sweet Divine (1801 South 9th Street, thesweetdivine.com) have announced that they are closing their doors for good.

In a post on social media this afternoon, owners Jenna and Jason Siebert say they're retiring from the bakery life and that they couldn't find anybody to take over the boutique cupcake and sweets shop.

The beloved Soulard business was famous across St. Louis and beyond, gaining even more fans when they appeared (and won!) on the Food Network's Cupcake Wars. They also won new appreciation after battling back from a major fire in the fall of 2016 (they reopened the following year after a gut rehab).

Related
The Sweet Divine's new south city digs.

The Sweet Divine to Appear on Food Network's Cupcake Wars


If you want one last taste of that sweet life, the shop confirms they're still open and operating for now. They say they plan to be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day through this Saturday, June 24.

Their full announcement is below:
Hello valued customers and friends. We have some bittersweet news to share. After 13 years, we have decided to close the doors to The Sweet Divine. This Saturday, June 24th will be our last day of business.

We (Jenna & Jason) have decided to retire from the bakery life. And, although we tried to find someone to continue what we started, sadly we did not.

Being a small business owner has been a rewarding experience and one we are forever grateful for. There have been some crazy hurdles along the way and we have persevered and came out stronger every time. For this we are grateful. We have had countless television appearances and awards for our business that we are beyond thankful for and feel blessed for these experiences. Seriously, this business has been a ride and we have enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you to everyone for your support all these years! And we want to thank all of our employees, present and past, that have shared in part of this sweet journey!

Please know that making the decision to close the bakery was one we did not take lightly. It has been a huge honor serving you for the past 13 years!

Yours respectfully,
Jenna and Jason
The Sweet Divine

Related
Jenna and Jason Siebert plan to rebuild the Sweet Divine bakery after a fire.

The Sweet Divine Owners Expect Six-Month Gut Rehab After Fire

Related
Firefighters work to put out a fire at Sweet Divine in Soulard.

Firefighters Battle Blaze at the Sweet Divine in Soulard


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Is For Sale

By Rosalind Early

The Courtesy Diner location on Kingshighway closed indefinitely last year.

Where To Find Free Meals For Your Kids This Summer in the St. Louis Area

By Jaime Lees

Where To Find Free Meals For Your Kids This Summer in the St. Louis Area

Cafe Miami Brings Cuban Cafe Culture to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Miami offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items alongside sweets and beverages.

Modelo Tops Bud Light as America's Number One Beer

By Monica Obradovic

A man drinks Bud Light.

Also in Food & Drink

Cafe Miami Brings Cuban Cafe Culture to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Cafe Miami offers a selection of breakfast and lunch items alongside sweets and beverages.

Sugarwitch's Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Pure Joy

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch features ice cream sandwiches and novelties such as waffle tacos.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: May 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Diners wait in front of Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

Lousies on the Loop Closes Permanently

By Jessica Rogen

Loose-meat sandwich
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us