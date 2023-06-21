The Sweet Divine in Soulard Is Closing

The people behind The Sweet Divine (1801 South 9th Street, thesweetdivine.com) have announced that they are closing their doors for good.
In a post on social media this afternoon, owners Jenna and Jason Siebert say they're retiring from the bakery life and that they couldn't find anybody to take over the boutique cupcake and sweets shop.
The beloved Soulard business was famous across St. Louis and beyond, gaining even more fans when they appeared (and won!) on the Food Network's Cupcake Wars. They also won new appreciation after battling back from a major fire in the fall of 2016 (they reopened the following year after a gut rehab).
If you want one last taste of that sweet life, the shop confirms they're still open and operating for now. They say they plan to be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day through this Saturday, June 24.
Their full announcement is below:
Hello valued customers and friends. We have some bittersweet news to share. After 13 years, we have decided to close the doors to The Sweet Divine. This Saturday, June 24th will be our last day of business.
We (Jenna & Jason) have decided to retire from the bakery life. And, although we tried to find someone to continue what we started, sadly we did not.
Being a small business owner has been a rewarding experience and one we are forever grateful for. There have been some crazy hurdles along the way and we have persevered and came out stronger every time. For this we are grateful. We have had countless television appearances and awards for our business that we are beyond thankful for and feel blessed for these experiences. Seriously, this business has been a ride and we have enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you to everyone for your support all these years! And we want to thank all of our employees, present and past, that have shared in part of this sweet journey!
Please know that making the decision to close the bakery was one we did not take lightly. It has been a huge honor serving you for the past 13 years!
Yours respectfully,
Jenna and Jason
The Sweet Divine
