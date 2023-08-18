The Wood Shack Is Now Bigger — With an Expanded Menu

click to enlarge Nina Giraldo The Wood Shack is now open in the former Twisted Ranch space.

The Wood Shack has a new home. It’s been just two months since the over-the-counter sandwich shop relocated to the former Twisted Ranch space at 1731 South 7th Street in Soulard — a move that transformed it into a two-floor restaurant complete with a lively patio and an indoor and outdoor bar.

It’s quite a change for the famed smokehouse, which owners Hope and Chris Delgado first opened in 2017. But some things don’t change: The new spot continues to offer delicious food and an eclectic atmosphere, says General Manager Dustin Krueger. Just a bit more of it.

click to enlarge Nina Giraldo Art decorates the colorful walls.

“The majority of our customers have been wowed and amazed with just about everything,” Krueger says.

Brightly colored walls showcasing vibrant artwork by Hope Delgado and a variety of local Soulard artists greet those entering. Outside, the patio hosts live music under draped string lights and colorful umbrellas.

As for the food itself, the menu offers smoked meats and sandwiches, as well as an extended selection of appetizers including crackling pork rinds and New Orleans BBQ shrimp, one of Krueger’s personal favorites. Alongside the customer-favorite Italian beef sandwich, new sandwiches include the buffalo shrimp and chicken po-boys, served with crumbled blue cheese and creamy peppercorn dressing.

click to enlarge Nina Giraldo The large patio is an attraction.

In the wake of its transition, the Wood Shack has planned a variety of events including comedy nights, trivia nights and drag queen meat bingo, of course (which is exactly what it sounds like).

The restaurant hopes to expand to Sunday and Monday brunches in the fall, augment its catering services and continue with its current late-night menu. And be on the lookout for Mardi Gras, Krueger says, when the Wood Shack will be an all-out party.

“We want everybody who walks in to feel a part of the family and have a great experience, great food and great drinks,” Krueger says. “When I talk about all the different ways to come in and enjoy the place, that’s exactly what I want.”



