These St. Louis Holiday Pop-Ups Have Christmas Cocktails Covered

Grab holiday-themed drinks at pop-ups around St. Louis, including a snow-globe-themed one at 360.
The holiday pop-ups are here! (Or on their way.) And there are lots. Here is a guide to all the options to get a holiday-themed drink in St. Louis this winter.
Tinsel Tavern at Ballpark Village
This pop up is in the Budweiser Brew House (601 Clark Avenue, 314-797-7530) and features festive photo ops, seasonal drinks and a menu that "sleighs." Tickets are $20 to reserve a two hour time slot. It opens November 25 and runs through January 1.
FRAGILE: A Christmas Story Themed Pop-Up Bar
Starting Thursday, December 1, Big Daddy's in Soulard (1000 Sidney Street, 314-771-3066) will host Fragile: A Christmas Story Themed Pop-Up Bar
in its upstairs private room. The event is primarily on Thursdays and some Sundays starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and include a screening of A Christmas Story
and themed cocktails that are included in the ticket price.
12 Bars of Charity St. Louis
On Saturday, December 17, a bunch of philanthropically minded folks over the age of 21 will be doing a bar crawl for charity. All you have to do is get a team together (or join a team) and register. Everyone supporting the same charity gets the same colored sweatshirt, and visits local bars with the help of a shuttle to get free drinks. Check website for details.
Jingle: a Holiday Extravaganza
Head over to the World Chess Hall of Fame (4652 Maryland Ave, 314-361-2437) and Kingside Diner (236 North Euclid Avenue) for a holiday pop-up now through December 30. "Nice" guests will be able to enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and over-the-top decorations in the World Chess Hall of Fame at a pop-up for families. "Naughty" guests can visit Kingside Diner for holiday-themed cocktails and small bites. Check website for hours. Tickets are $5 for the Nice pop-up and $15 for the Naughty one.
Frosted
This holiday pop-up in support of Tower Grove Park runs from December 15-23. Piper Palm House (4271 Northeast Drive) will be decked out in wintry decor and feature live entertainment, food trucks and holiday-inspired cocktails from Pat Gioia and the team from STL Barkeep. Best part: no reservations are required. The Sunday, December 18, Frosted will include a holiday market with handmade goods and crafts. Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The bar 360 will be decked out like a snow globe this holiday season.
Chalet Pop-Up Bar
For the bougiest among us, Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, Clayton; 314-863-0400) is currently hosting a Chalet Pop-Up Bar through Sunday, February 26. The weekend-only popup transforms the hotel's rooftop bar into a chalet evocative of European ski holidays: Think wood pergolas, fire pits and warm alcoholic drinks. There will also be a temporary curling rink that guests can rent for $50 per hour.
Magic House's A Very Merry Holiday Magic Pop Up!
Who said play dates are just for kids? Not the Magic House (516 S Kirkwood Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122; 314-822-8900). On Thursday, December 8, starting at 6 p.m., the popular children’s museum will host its final Adult Play Date of 2022, A Very Merry Holiday Magic Pop Up!
It's optional, but encouraged, to wear an ugly sweater while you enjoy cocktails, appetizers, live music and photo opportunities. $45 for an individual ticket and $75 for couples.
Up on the Rooftop
Celebrate the holidays from atop St. Louis. More specifically, head to at 360 (1 S Broadway, 314-241-8439), where you can get spectacular views of downtown at the pop-up Up on the Rooftop. Described as a “snow globe creation perched 400 feet over the St. Louis skyline,” 360 will offer new holiday-themed cocktails to complement the view. The pop-up runs through December 30 and opens at 4 p.m. On weekdays, 360 closes at midnight and during weekends, it closes at 1:30 a.m.
Sippin' Santa STL
Starting Tuesday, November 22, you can head over to Planter's House
(1000 Mississippi Avenue, 314-696-2603) and get a tiki cocktail holiday experience with top-notch themed cocktails. The mixologists at Planter's House have outdone themselves with the whimsical drinks, which include a Rudolph's Rum Rhapsody served in a huge tiki themed tub where Santa and Rudolph are chilling in your drink. Reservations required and cost $5.
The Chalet Room from Le Meridien's Chalet Pop-Up Bar
Sleigh Shed
The Trainshed restaurant in Union Station is transforming into a holiday pop-up now through New Year's Eve. The restaurant will be decked out from top to bottom in seasonal "sleigh"age.
Molly's in Soulard's LIT
Molly's in Soulard (816 Geyer Avenue, 314-241-6200) is transforming into LIT
, with over-the-top holiday decor, a Christmas-themed menu, music and more. The bar also has the 12 Drinks of Litmas for you to try and holiday-themed small bites. This pop-up runs from November 25 through December 23. Reservations are required, but totally free.
Speakeasy Holiday Pop-Up Bar
From December 15 through December 17, Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue) is hosting a Prohibition-style pop up. But no worries, there's plenty to drink (just like there was during Prohibition). Reservations for a 90-minute time slot cost $5 per person and include access to the Das Bevo's Underground, which will be gussied up in holiday decor. Plus, Christmas-themed cocktails will be available for purchase.
