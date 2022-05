click to enlarge Mabel Suen Take a slice of some of food news.

This week in St. Louis’ food scene saw tragedy pieces of history and joyful returns . Food editor Cheryl Baehr ’s review of Pizza Champ gives a look inside the new ‘za joint, while Jaime Lees writes about one of the best food and drink events in St .Louis' historic Hill neighborhood.The week was also met with a closure of a popular coffee spot and a fire destroyed three local restaurant employees’ homes. Let's dig in.7.6.5.4.3.2.1.