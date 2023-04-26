Three Kings Pub in the Loop Ravaged by 3-Alarm Fire

The fire was a three-alarm blaze that authorities believe may have started in the kitchen, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The blaze burned for at least three hours before it could be put out. No injuries were reported, and no one seemed to be at home in the apartments above Three Kings at the time of the blaze.
Even so, witnesses described the fire as "massive." Others reported that Delmar was closed off in both directions from the scene of the blaze.
BREAKING: Scene at Three Kings Public House in Del Mar Loop in University City. Massive 3 alarm fire raging at the popular restaurant/pub. First call came in just after 3am and the situation has grown from there. Crews from multiple fire depts on the scene. So far no injuries. pic.twitter.com/X8E3ujmGb2— Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) April 26, 2023
A popular spot known for both its food and its strong beer selection, Three Kings is a perennial Best of St. Louis winner dating back to being named Best New Bar in 2011. Most recently, readers voted it Best Chain. After first opening on the Loop, Three Kings has grown to multiple locations, including in the airport, Des Peres and South County.
#UDPDATE: Huge plume of smoke is still coming out of the building where Three Kings Pup is off Delmar. Delmar appears so still be closed in both directions at Skinker. Avoid this area #TrafficAlert: #stltraffic #ktvitraffic #fox2traffic @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/w3ODBoPm4M— Amelia Mugavero (@amugaverotv) April 26, 2023
This is not the first time in the past week St. Louis has been rattled by fire. On Saturday, St. Louis lost blues legend Tom Hall due to a fire in his home in Soulard.
