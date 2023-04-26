CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Three Kings Pub in the Loop Ravaged by 3-Alarm Fire

The fire may have started in the kitchen around 3 a.m.

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 8:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Three Kings has been a popular gathering spot in the Loop for 12 years. - JENNIFER SILVERBERG
JENNIFER SILVERBERG
Three Kings has been a popular gathering spot in the Loop for 12 years.
Three Kings Pub in the Delmar Loop caught on fire in the small hours Wednesday morning.

The fire was a three-alarm blaze that authorities believe may have started in the kitchen, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The blaze burned for at least three hours before it could be put out. No injuries were reported, and no one seemed to be at home in the apartments above Three Kings at the time of the blaze.

Even so, witnesses described the fire as "massive." Others reported that Delmar was closed off in both directions from the scene of the blaze.
A popular spot known for both its food and its strong beer selection, Three Kings is a perennial Best of St. Louis winner dating back to being named Best New Bar in 2011. Most recently, readers voted it Best Chain. After first opening on the Loop, Three Kings has grown to multiple locations, including in the airport, Des Peres and South County.

This is not the first time in the past week St. Louis has been rattled by fire. On Saturday, St. Louis lost blues legend Tom Hall due to a fire in his home in Soulard.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Greenfinch Plans on 'Cheap Drinks and Good Shows'

By Thomas Crone

The Greenfinch Theater & Dive

Bagel Union Scratches St. Louis' Itch for Outstanding New York-Style Bagels

By Cheryl Baehr

Selection of bagels from Bagel Union.

Gotham and Eggs Eyes Summer Opening on South Grand

By Ryan Krull

Gotham and Eggs plans to be open on South Grand this summer.

Bonito Bar Delivers Chill Vibes, Fresh Cocktails in University City

By Jessica Rogen

Bonito Bar in Frida's.

Also in Food & Drink

Bagel Union Scratches St. Louis' Itch for Outstanding New York-Style Bagels

By Cheryl Baehr

Selection of bagels from Bagel Union.

Steve's Meltdown Delivers the Grilled Cheese of St. Louis' Dreams

By Cheryl Baehr

Steve’s Meltdown features a small menu of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

Review: Katsuya Serves Culinary Artistry in the Delmar Loop

By Cheryl Baehr

Katsuya offers katsu and sushi bento boxes served with daily side dishes.

St. Louis Standards: Mission Taco Joint Is a Good Time for All

By Cheryl Baehr

Tacos on a plate.
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us