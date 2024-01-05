Three Sixty to Open New Location in Westport Plaza

click to enlarge Courtesy of 360 Westport Three Sixty is opening a new location at the top of the "golden tower" in the Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights on January 31.

Three Sixty is headed to Maryland Heights.

The new lounge will open its second location atop the “gold tower” (111 West Port Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights; 360-stl.com/westport) in the Westport Plaza on Wednesday, January 31.

“We own an operating lease all over the Westport Plaza,” says Blaise Pastoret, Lodging Hospitality Management’s director of restaurants. “We are redeveloping, redesigning and modernizing the Westport Plaza. We own both of the hotels that flank that. So both of the Sheratons are being remodeled, revitalized and we're creating a big green space to anchor down more bar and restaurant concepts coming up in 2024-25.”

With the new rebrand, Pastoret said another 360 lounge location just made sense for them.

“We already have a rooftop that does very well downtown,” he says. “Here we will have a bigger space, almost twice the size [of] downtown.”

Three Sixty Westport will feature a dedicated wine room, bar seating, wrap-around banquette low seating,distinct dining and patio space overlooking Westport Plaza and Maryland Heights.

“Two-thirds of the lounge is inside and one-third outside,” Pastoret says. “This one is a little different than the one downtown, as this patio has a roof, so it's open air on all three sides. It will have heaters as well so guests will be able to stay away from the elements while still being able to sit outside.”

With 360 Downtown holding onto the prestige view of the Arch, 360 Westport makes up for it with luxurious furniture and finishes.

click to enlarge Courtesy of 360 Westport The new lounge will feature a "mind-blowing" interior, elevated cuisine and covered patio space with heaters and fire pits.

“We went above and beyond on the interior parts,” Pastorest says. “What you see on the inside versus downtown is just mind blowing, which is a lot of white marble. You are not looking out on the river, the Arch, the ballpark downtown — the west view you don't see all that, you're looking over Maryland Heights, which is nice. There's still a rooftop bar where you see the lights. It looks really cool whenever the lights go down. However, the inside then has to be just mind blowing, and I think we've accomplished that.”

The menu will be similar to downtown’s but more expansive and elevated, fusing together French, Italian, Asian and Mediterranean cuisines. Pastoret says that will be a highlight.

“We're not doing pizzas here,” he says. “Similar to downtown, there will be small plates just expanded and then a few large plates. We have a lot of cool dishes.”

Local craft cocktail makers will serve a rotating menu of classic and crowd-pleasing cocktails, alongside an extensive wine list as well as draft or bottled beers.

“We have a huge wine list that we just finished curating and a cocktail program I'm really excited about as well,” Pastoret says.

Three Sixty Westport will be able to accommodate larger groups than the downtown location with space for parties anywhere from 50 to 250.

Though no grand opening is scheduled, mock services and soft opening will take place before officially opening to the public at the end of January.

Three Sixty Westport will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

