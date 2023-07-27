RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Top 5 Bagels in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 6:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Selection of Bagel Union bagel sandwiches.
Mabel Suen
Bagel Union, from the minds behind Union Loafers, serves legit New York-style chewy bagels.

Eight months ago,if you would have asked around for where to get a bagel in St. Louis, you would have received not a recommendation, but the lamentation, "Nowhere. Bagel Factory closed." Seemingly overnight, this changed as several concepts that had been working themselves out for the past few years finally came to fruition. As we wait for the beloved Bagel Factory to reopen under new ownership (those rumors keep hope alive), these five represent the best of our current bagel game — no bread-slicing allowed.

Bagel Union
When it comes to bread, Sean Netzer and Ted Wilson can do no wrong. First, they gave us the outstanding Union Loafers in all of its Light and Mild Glory, and now, they are among the leaders of St. Louis' current bagel movement with their excellent Webster Groves shop, Bagel Union (8705 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves). It doesn't get much better than a simple salt bagel with some scallion cream cheese.

Lefty's Bagels
What started out as an at-home project to achieve bagel perfection by brothers-in-law Doug Goldenberg and Scott "Lefty" Lefton has resulted in the excellent Lefty's Bagels (13359 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield; 314-275-0959), whose key identifier is the subtle sweetness that barely registers when you bite into this chewy, New York-style specimen.

Deli Divine
Owner Ben Poremba wanted Deli Divine (5501 Delmar Boulevard, 314-987-3354) to be a deli, not a bakery, so he outsourced production of his bagels to the only place he could do so to create a traditional, New York Jewish deli experience: the Big Apple. The bagels are parbaked, finished at Deli Divine daily and topped with traditional accoutrements like lox, shaved onion and capers.

C&B Boiled Bagels
Owners Matt and Amy Herren hope to up production at C&B Boiled Bagels (62 East Ferguson Avenue, Wood River, Illinois; 618-216-2269) to the point where they are the go-to bagel wholesaler for St. Louis metro area restaurants. For now, you can get their excellent wares at their Wood River storefront, which is more than worth a trip across the river.

Meshuggah Cafe
Beloved Delmar Loop coffee shop Meshuggah Cafe (6269 Delmar Boulevard, University City) uses bagels from Companion as a perfectly respectable canvas for delicious toppings, including cream cheese and verdant pesto. It may not be the purest representation of the form, but it's damn tasty.

Related
Deli Divine's counter for ordering sandwiches.

With Deli Divine, St. Louis City Finally Has a Real Jewish Deli: The new concept from Ben Poremba smells just like your grandma's kitchen

Related
Selection of bagels from Bagel Union.

Bagel Union Scratches St. Louis' Itch for Outstanding New York-Style Bagels: Chewy inside, firm outside, the Webster Groves shop's fare delivers

Related
Bagel Union

Bagel Union Is Worth 90 Minutes in Line in the Cold: The new effort from the minds behind Union Loafers is a delightfully chewy hit


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Schnucks May Owe You Money For All That Alcohol You Bought

By Monica Obradovic

Schnucks grocery store

Crepes and Treats Delivers Mouthwatering Sweet and Savory Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Crepes and Treats features sweet and savory crepes, baked goods and more on Cherokee Street.

Bijoux Chocolates Closes Original Des Peres Location

By Jessica Rogen

Bijoux Chocolates Closes Original Des Peres Location

The French Crêperie Brings Authentic French Crêpes to Chesterfield

By Scout Hudson

The French Crêperie serves authentic crêpes in Chesterfield.

Also in Food & Drink

Crepes and Treats Delivers Mouthwatering Sweet and Savory Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

Crepes and Treats features sweet and savory crepes, baked goods and more on Cherokee Street.

Bijoux Chocolates Closes Original Des Peres Location

By Jessica Rogen

Bijoux Chocolates Closes Original Des Peres Location

Anita Cafe and Bar Adds Inspired Lebanese Fare to Locust Street

By Jessica Rogen

The interior at Anita Cafe.

PuraVegan Kitchen in Debaliviere Place to Close

By Rosalind Early

PREVIEW
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us