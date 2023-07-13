Top 5 Crab Rangoon in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

click to enlarge Mabel Suen The crab Rangoon at Sun Tea House is next level.

Triangle shaped and flat, or upright and pinched on top. Sweet or savory. Served with cherry-red sauce from a styrofoam to-go ramekin or yellow-orange goo from a packet. Everyone has their favorite style of crab Rangoon, but there's one thing we can all agree on: These five serve the area's best.

Sum Tea House

You wouldn't think a bubble tea shop would have some of the best crab Rangoon in town, but Sum Tea House (8501 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-222-1540) delivers outrageously delicious, savory triangles based on a longtime family recipe.

Zang Chi

Tucked in a Creve Coeur strip mall, Zang Chi (733 North New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur; 314-993-8835) is the champion of the sweet 'goon form. Oversized and bursting with slightly sugary cream cheese, these beauties deliver exactly what you want.

Cafe Mochi

This South Grand staple may be known for its approachable sushi, but Cafe Mochi's (3221 South Grand Boulevard, 314-773-5000) crab Rangoons are a favorite thanks to their delicate, half-moon shaped package. Fans of the former VP Square's much-beloved Rangoons take note; these are the same owners.

Yen Ching

Upright and pinched together — but still open enough to see the cream-cheese filling — the Rangoons at Yen Ching (1012 South Brentwood Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-721-7507) are an absolute classic. The restaurant receives bonus points for a robust, well-textured wonton wrapper that is surprisingly not greasy.

Sesame

Not completely savory but definitely not overly sweet, triangle-shaped but plump and curved upright so that they almost veer toward the pinched-together style, the Rangoons at Sesame (10500 Watson Road, Sunset Hills; 314-821-5038) hit that perfectly balanced sweet spot that is the quintessence of the form.



