Top 5 Crab Rangoon in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

Our roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 6:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Crab Rangoon at Sun Tea House.
Mabel Suen
The crab Rangoon at Sun Tea House is next level.

Triangle shaped and flat, or upright and pinched on top. Sweet or savory. Served with cherry-red sauce from a styrofoam to-go ramekin or yellow-orange goo from a packet. Everyone has their favorite style of crab Rangoon, but there's one thing we can all agree on: These five serve the area's best.

Sum Tea House

You wouldn't think a bubble tea shop would have some of the best crab Rangoon in town, but Sum Tea House (8501 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-222-1540) delivers outrageously delicious, savory triangles based on a longtime family recipe.

Zang Chi

Tucked in a Creve Coeur strip mall, Zang Chi (733 North New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur; 314-993-8835) is the champion of the sweet 'goon form. Oversized and bursting with slightly sugary cream cheese, these beauties deliver exactly what you want.

Cafe Mochi

This South Grand staple may be known for its approachable sushi, but Cafe Mochi's (3221 South Grand Boulevard, 314-773-5000) crab Rangoons are a favorite thanks to their delicate, half-moon shaped package. Fans of the former VP Square's much-beloved Rangoons take note; these are the same owners.

Yen Ching

Upright and pinched together — but still open enough to see the cream-cheese filling — the Rangoons at Yen Ching (1012 South Brentwood Boulevard, Richmond Heights; 314-721-7507) are an absolute classic. The restaurant receives bonus points for a robust, well-textured wonton wrapper that is surprisingly not greasy.

Sesame

Not completely savory but definitely not overly sweet, triangle-shaped but plump and curved upright so that they almost veer toward the pinched-together style, the Rangoons at Sesame (10500 Watson Road, Sunset Hills; 314-821-5038) hit that perfectly balanced sweet spot that is the quintessence of the form.

Related
Sum Tea House features a variety of colorful teas.

Sum Tea House Adds Striking Milk and Fruit Teas to University City: It also might have the best crab Rangoon in St. Louis

Related
Clementine's watermelon ice cream.

A Guide to National Ice Cream Day in St. Louis: Cool down Sunday, July 16, at your favorite local shops and restaurants

Related
In addition to cocktails, Tim’s Chrome Bar offers a menu of appetizers such as sloppy Joe sliders, pizza rolls, deviled eggs and more.

A Revamped Tim's Chrome Bar Serves Whimsical Cocktails and Vintage Vibes: The Bevo Mill bar continues to be a south city gem


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pickleman's Cafe Launches Pickle Pizza in St. Louis

By Jessica Rogen

The Pickled Cuban pizza includes yellow-mustard sauce, smoked ham, pulled pork, cheese, bacon, onions, a spicy brown mustard drizzle and pickles.

A Revamped Tim's Chrome Bar Serves Whimsical Cocktails and Vintage Vibes

By Cheryl Baehr

In addition to cocktails, Tim’s Chrome Bar offers a menu of appetizers such as sloppy Joe sliders, pizza rolls, deviled eggs and more.

Donut Drive-In's Chief Donut Maker Thinks the Weed Store Next Door Helps Business

By Ryan Krull

Cory Smith helps make the magic happen at Donut Drive-In.

St. Louis Chickpea Oatmeal Company Aims to Revolutionize Breakfast

By Jessica Rogen

Chiara Munzi and Izzy Gorton are the founders of ChiChi.

Also in Food & Drink

A Revamped Tim's Chrome Bar Serves Whimsical Cocktails and Vintage Vibes

By Cheryl Baehr

In addition to cocktails, Tim’s Chrome Bar offers a menu of appetizers such as sloppy Joe sliders, pizza rolls, deviled eggs and more.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Zanti's Deli

BerryBox Superfood Bar Opens Pop-Up at City Foundry

By Jessica Rogen

BerryBox Super Bar serves smoothie bowls and more in the City Foundry STL food hall.

Sum Tea House Adds Striking Milk and Fruit Teas to University City

By Cheryl Baehr

Sum Tea House features a variety of colorful teas.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us