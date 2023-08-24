Top 5 Turkey Sandwiches in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

click to enlarge Mabel Suen Eat Crow's Albuquerque Turkey sandwich is stuffed with house-cut turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, pepper jack, green chili and deep fried garlic mayo on sourdough.

Often thought of as simply a safe choice for a brown-bag lunch or a multi-tiered option for country club luncheons, the humble turkey sandwich can be so much more — especially when treated with the reverence it deserves from these five fine establishments, who prove you can do extraordinary things when you push beyond cold cuts, mayo and white bread.

The Turkey Sandwich at Nathaniel Reid Bakery

Leave it to a place as magical as Nathaniel Reid Bakery (11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood; 314-858-1019) to turn the humble turkey and cheese on a croissant into a work of extraordinary beauty. The key here is the croissant itself, a flaky, buttery laminated masterpiece that serves as the canvas for tender turkey, creamy havarti cheese and surprisingly zesty Tellicherry peppercorn aioli that gives the entire sandwich a subtle smoky flavor.

The Albuquerque Turkey at Eat Crow

Eat Crow's (1931 South 12th Street, 314-934-1400) Albuquerque Turkey pairs a massive stack of sliced turkey breast with bacon strips, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, a generous smattering of diced New Mexican green chiles and deep-fried garlic mayo, all piled onto buttery griddled sourdough. The sandwich is delightfully gooey, but the chiles' heat and the bacon's smoke provide a depth that keeps all the flavors in balance.

The Smoked Turkey at Parker's Table

The sandwich counter at beloved gem Parker's Table (7118 Oakland Avenue, Richmond Heights; 314-645-2050) is an embarrassment of lunchtime riches, but its turkey sandwich is a standout thanks to its olive-oil-brushed ciabatta, pungent Gruyère cheese and mustard aioli-dressed greens, all of which beautifully accent the succulent, house-smoked turkey.

The Alcatraz at the Gramophone

You can get the Gramophone's (4243 Manchester Avenue, 314-531-5700) Alcatraz sandwich with either roast beef or turkey (or both), but there's something about the way the latter melds with the caramelized onions and Thousand Island-adjacent Boss sauce that is particularly special. That they use both Swiss and Provel to up the goo factor only makes it more delicious.

The Tom Tom at Bolyard's Meat & Provisions

You could cover anything in Bolyard's Meat & Provisions' (2733 Sutton Boulevard, Maplewood; 314-647-2567) 'nduja mayo and be satisfied, but it works especially well with the butcher shop's house-smoked turkey. And the pickled red onions, which give a bright snap that cuts through the mayo's decadent spice, might be the sandwich's unsung hero.

