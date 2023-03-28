Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden Opening Next Week

click to enlarge
A view of the Ruins from the Pond Loop in Tower Grove Park.
Spring is finally springing and it’s time to start thinking about where you’re going to spend your warm evenings outdoors.
We’re spoiled for good options for this in St. Louis, but there’s a new weekly pop-up event in Tower Grove Park (257 Northeast Drive)
that is sure to become a hot spot for city dwellers this summer.
The Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden
is a seasonal bar that is going to be open on Friday evenings from 4 to 8 p.m. where you can grab a little drink and relax. The bar will be located near the ruins on the Pond Loop near the center of the park (pictured above).
In addition to offering drinks outdoors with your community, this event will also supply a little entertainment — organizers are scheduling live music on site every week, too.
The event kicks off on Friday, April 7, and runs every Friday through October 27.
Visit TowerGrovePark.org
for more information about this and other events in the park.
