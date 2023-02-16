Up Late Promises To Be the Late-Night Spot St. Louis Deserves

The new concept from Strange Donuts opens in World's Fair Donuts this Saturday

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 1:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A man holds a sandwich out toward the camera.
Courtesy Nathan Wright
Up Late will start with three food items, including two breakfast sandwiches.

Have you ever been out in St. Louis after hours, wandering around hungry, finally settling for some generic fast food or maybe something unappealing from your own refrigerator? If this scenario sounds familiar, we have good news for you.

Up Late, a new effort from Strange Donuts' front-of-house manager and baker Nathan Wright, will open within World's Fair Donuts (1904 South Vandeventer Avenue) on Saturday. The restaurant will be open from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

"St. Louis deserves a new late night spot," the new business wrote on Instagram.

The concept will be simple, with three dishes, including carne asada street tacos and bacon or sausage breakfast sandwiches. It will — naturally — have Strange Donuts' donuts on offer, plus beverages including water, milk and a custom American lager from 4 Hands Brewing Co. called simply "Beer."

click to enlarge Nathan Wright.
Courtesy Nathan Wright
The business comes from Strange Donuts' Nathan Wright.

It will be operated by Wright, who will co-own it with Strange Donuts owner Jason Bockman.

The concept came to be thanks to a germ of an idea shared between the two men. Wright, who began working for Strange Donuts about two years ago, has always loved cooking.

"I've been cooking my whole life," Wright says. "My parents were always working, so it was kind of 'fend for yourself,' and so I was always in the kitchen."

Wright bought his creations into work for the enjoyment of his Strange Donuts coworkers.

One day, Bockman turned to him and asked if he wanted to own something, suggesting they open a restaurant together. Wright liked the idea, and the two settled on the late-night concept after noticing a dearth of options in that arena.

click to enlarge Tacos
Courtesy Nathan Wright
One of the Up Late dishes will be a carne asada taco.

The initial conversation happened about a year ago, but things didn't really get moving until four months ago, when the two dug in and did some research on how similar businesses operated, even visiting ones in other cities.

"Jason is a marketing mastermind, and I can cook some food, so it just pairs together," Wright says. "It's just been a really good partnership, a great friendship."

Strange Donuts purchased World's Fair Donuts in December 2019 after owners Peggy and Terry Clanton closed doors at the iconic spot for health and personal reasons. There had been talk of selling the space to an entirely different kind of business until Strange Donuts stepped in.

click to enlarge A food bag, a beer and a sandiwch.
Courtesy Nathan Wright
4 Hands made a special beer for the concept that is just titled "beer." Nice and simple.

At the time, Bockman told the RFT that he didn't plan to change much — or anything — about World's Fair.  And Wright says Up Late doesn't change that, but will simply occupy the space after it closes for the day.

"I'm excited," Wright says. "I'm stressed but feeling good."

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Farina's Argentinian-Inspired Steakhouse Has the Meats

By Jessica Rogen

Fariña’s Kitchen & Bar

Review: Taiwanese Restaurant Kitchen 95 Is a Hidden Gem in Overland

By Cheryl Baehr

Kitchen 95's steamed wontons are served with hot chili sauce.

American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today

By Jessica Rogen

American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today

5 Top Eggplant Dishes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

By Cheryl Baehr

O+O's eggplant parmesan

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Taiwanese Restaurant Kitchen 95 Is a Hidden Gem in Overland

By Cheryl Baehr

Kitchen 95's steamed wontons are served with hot chili sauce.

Review: Simply Delicious Delivers Explosive Creole Flavors

By Cheryl Baehr

Simply Delicious

Review: Shabu Day Will Make St. Louis Fall in Love With Hot Pot

By Cheryl Baehr

Shabu Day offers all-you-can-eat hotpot.

Review: Hatch’d Is One of St. Louis’ Most Thrilling Brunch Spots

By Cheryl Baehr

The menu features sandwiches, skillets, griddled goods and more.
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us