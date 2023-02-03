Up Your Game Day Eats With These St. Louis Restaurant Specials

click to enlarge
This game day St. Louis restaurants like Chicken Out are offering special snacks to round out the game day buffet.
Our adopted football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are once again playing in the Big Game this February 12, but no matter if you have watched every (scripted?
) tackle and touchdown this season, or you once thought game day parties had something to do with Superb Owls
, one things for certain: The real stars on Sunday are the snacks.
These St. Louis-area restaurants are offering classic game day snacks: tacos, pizza, wings, jalapeño poppers and more. This way, even if St. Louis doesn't have any representation on the field, it will at least have some in your (arguably more important) buffet. But be warned, most of these places require your game day eats be pre-ordered.
At Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720)
, you can grab BBQ Pork Skins, which are actually potato skins with Sugarfire pulled pork, cheddar cheese, scallions, bacon bits and the St. Louis Sweet BBQ sauce. If you have a large party to feed, you can get 12 smash burger sliders for $30. Plus Hi-Pointe is offering Taco Mac n' Cheese, a mac and cheese base that adds taco meat, jalapeñoes, tomatoes, taco sauce, avocado ranch and tortilla chips. The 24-inch Hero Sub Sandwich features shaved prime rib, smoked ham, smoked turkey and toppings. Orders should be placed by phone by February 10 and picked up on Sunday, February 12. Call the location that you want to pick up from.
If you'd prefer a classic pizza and wing mixture, head to Pizza Champ (2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood)
, where you can grab two 18-inch pizzas and 12 wings for $62. Pizza options include triple pepperoni, extra cheese, Pizza Champ sausage or classic Margherita. You can place your oder online
starting at noon on game day. If you want to dine in, there will be four TV's broadcasting the game on Pizza Champ's enclosed four-season's patio.
Mission Taco is offering a chips and salsa and queso package on game day.
Taco-lovers can grab a Game Day Dip Trip for $75 at Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations including 908 Lafayette Avenue, 314-858-8226)
. This spread includes fire-roasted poblano salsa, guacamole, queso and two bags of tortilla chips. Add a gallon of Mission Margarita for $99. For those who want a meal, the Taco Party Packs come with all you need for 10 to 15 servings of tacos and costs $250. Preorder online
starting February 6 through Sunday, February 12.
For those who like the classic snack Red Hot Riplets, Chicken Out (multiple locations including 6197 Delmar Boulevard; University City, 314-384-1010)
is offering White Chicken Chili Red-Hot Riplet Wraps. The chicken tenders are dusted in crushed Red Hot Riplets and wrapped in a flour tortilla along with lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and Andalouse sauce. Chicken Out is also offering other specials like a 2-foot Chicken-Bacon-Ranch Sub and orders of 12 Fry'd Chicken Sliders. Orders must be placed by phone by February 10 and picked up on February 12. Call the location you want to pick up from.
Sugarfire Smokehouse (multiple locations including 9200 Olive Boulevard, No. 114, Olivette; 314-997-2301)
is offering its popular Franken-Tots as a game day special. The tater tots are loaded with brisket chili mac n' cheese and shredded cheddar and cost $8 to $40 depending on size. You can also get other game day named foods like an "In the Pocket," a cream cheese Rangoon stuffed with pulled rib and scallion and served with smoked sweet and sour sauce ($18 per dozen). Also check out the Hot Route, which are smoked and fried wings that are served with sweet or hot barbecue sauce. Orders must be placed by phone by February 10 and picked up on game day.
If you want to take things back to basics, Lion's Choice (multiple locations)
is offering a Pride Pack that includes eight original-sized sandwiches in a branded, insulated bag. It'll only set you back $29.95.
