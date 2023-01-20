Valentine’s Day Dinner Returns to White Castle This Year

So romantic

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 2:25 pm

White Castle
Courtesy White Castle
White Castle is so romantic.


If your version of romance includes onion rings and sliders, it’s time to make your Valentine’s Day reservation at White Castle.

The fast food chain’s legendary Valentine’s Day dinner experience returns this year. On Saturday, February 14,  from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., participating White Castle locations will transform into Valentine’s Day dinner spots with fine dining establishment vibes.

The restaurants will offer tableside service, holiday decor and a date-night ambiance. And it’s not just the looks of the White Castles that will change on this night, it’s also the menu.

click to enlarge White Castle says this robe is "perfect for lounging and relaxation 365 days a year." - Courtesy White Castle
Courtesy White Castle
White Castle says this robe is "perfect for lounging and relaxation 365 days a year."
Guests can still order the classic White Castle items that they crave individually, but on this special night they can also order specials like the “Love Cube” meal, which includes eight cheese sliders, two sharable sides and two small soft drinks. Diners can also grab a Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake-on-a-Stick for dessert.

To book your Valentine's Day date at White Castle, hit up OpenTable to find a participation location near you.

But even if you can’t score a reservation, you can still stop by White Castle to grab a Love Cube meal and some branded merch to go. Options include a “Love Castle” robe or sunglasses. Some people prefer to eat their White Castle meals at home, anyway, for …  uh … obvious reasons.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

It's coming closer.

From Candy to Vibrators, the St. Louis Candyman Sells It All

By Benjamin Simon

The St. Louis Candyman holds a sign that reads "SNOW CONES" in front of a van.

Chicken Seven Owners to Open Korean Cafe in South St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Sean Lee and Erica Park.

St. Louis Standards: The Pastrami at Carl’s Deli Is Legendary

By Cheryl Baehr

Pastrami sandwich

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill Brings Delicious Island Fare to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

Review: South America Bakery Is an Outstanding Taste of Peru

By Cheryl Baehr

South America Bakery serves traditional Peruvian dishes like the chicharron sandwich.

Review: Sando Shack Is a Delicious Addition to the St. Louis Food Scene

By Cheryl Baehr

The katsu burger, pork tonkatsu sando, teriyaki pork wings, and cucumber salad from Sando Shack.

The Best New St. Louis Restaurants of 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

Bowood by Niche's buttermilk pancakes, avocado toast, honey bun, baked oatmeal and latte.
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us