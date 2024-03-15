Vegan Restaurant CC’s 2 Seriously Good Has Closed Permanently

After just a few months of operating in Hazelwood, CC's 2 Seriously Good at 211 Village Square has closed. The restaurant had previously been known as CC’s Vegan Spot and CC’s Vegan Spot SoulVeganlicious in other locations, including the Princeton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis and Alton, Illinois.
The closure was announced on social media on Wednesday, March 13.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of CC's 2 Seriously Good, effective immediately. After almost five incredible years of serving you, it is time for us to bid farewell,” the post stated. “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support, loyalty, and love throughout this journey. It has been an honor to serve the STL community and be a part of your lives.
“While this decision was not an easy one, we believe it is the right choice for our team and the future,” the post continued. “We want to ensure that we leave on a high note and maintain the exceptional standards that you have come to expect from CC's 2 Seriously Good. Although this chapter is closing, we will forever cherish the memories we have made together. We are eternally grateful for the friendships forged, the laughter shared, and the stories created within our walls.”
