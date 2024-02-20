Vicia Wine Garden Will Open in Taqueria Morita's Former Space This Summer

click to enlarge Sarah Fenske Taqueria Morita is moving indoors, and a new wine garden will open in its place.

If you're looking for a casual place to nosh this summer, you might want to check out the new wine garden being opened by one of the most acclaimed restaurants in town.(4260 Forest Park Avenue) announced today that it will be opening Vicia Wine Garden during the summer months. The counter-service spot will take over the open-air pavilion previously home to Vicia's spinoff Taqueria Morita, a casual taco spot that proved so successful, it's getting its own four-seasons space in what used to be Wasabi.Both Wasabi and Vicia Wine Garden sit adjacent to Vicia on the edge of the Central West End and the heart of the Cortex district."With the move of Taqueria Morita to a permanent location next door, the Gardenside Pavilion will transform into the Vicia Wine Garden for the summer months," Vicia explains in a press release. "Guests can enjoy a more casual snack menu including Vicia’s signature vegetable-forward bites in addition to cheese and charcuterie to pair with crisp wines, spritzes and more. Expect open air seating, counter style ordering, and relaxed vibes. Ideal for summertime gatherings, the Gardenside Pavilion will be open for walk ins (weather permitting), and will also be available for semi-private and private events."That's not the only big news for fans of Vicia. The restaurant also announced that it's moving away from the three-course chef's tasting menu it pioneered during the pandemic and back to a menu that allows diners to choose from a variety of a la carte items, including salads, pastas and "larger format proteins."The new menu will change frequently and will first become available in late April.“Working with the seasons also means working to evolve alongside the pulse of the local community and the creative forces of our team,” executive chef Michael Gallina said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be updating the Vicia experience and providing our guests with what we believe is our most vibrant, creative, and fun dining option to-date.”A tasting menu option will still remain on the menu come April, the restaurant promises.