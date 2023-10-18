Videira Wine Bar Knows Its Mind Amid a St. Louis Wine Bar Renaissance

click to enlarge Courtesy Videira Wine Bar Videira joins the nightlife scene in Midtown.

Business growth along the Locust corridor in Midtown's not exactly new news, as the zone between Jefferson and North Grand has gained traction with restaurants, bars and services over the past decade, with varying fits and starts of momentum. Of late, the opening season of the St. Louis City SC has provided some of those newer businesses a welcome infusion of cash and customers, though Videira Wine Bar (2702 Locust Street, 314-377-9463, videirawineshopandbar.net) might not be a business that's directly going to see its fortunes rise and fall with the popularity of St. Louis' pro soccer squad, no matter how near it might play.

Instead, Videira seems primed to tie into a larger growth pattern of the neighborhood, including the large, multi-storefront building it inhabits. Already, Filipino restaurant Kain Tayo has opened up next door, while other adjacent businesses — such as the soon-to-arrive Blue Jay Brewing Co. — are shooting for late 2023 openings. Together, they may provide that needed push to make this li'l pocket of Midtown a destination within a destination.

Already, some have found what Videira's offering. Unsurprisingly, industry workers visited within the first couple of weeks, classic trendsetters when it comes to nightlife. What they're finding is a wine bar with a small food program that's had a good while to plan, to think about exactly what it does and doesn't want to be.

The owners had hoped to open Videira nearly a year earlier than its actual arrival on the scene, with the first night of service coming with a soft opening on September 20. Co-owner Mykel McIntosh says that she's plenty aware that "so many wine bars have opened at the same time" within the city limits and that "what's so weird is that we're behind everyone else."

As one opened, then another, McIntosh thought, "'Oh, my god, another wine bar's opening.' But there's no wine bar in Midtown, so we feel that we're helping out the community over here in a way."

That delay came through the usual construction slowdowns that afflict many a new business, principally those in the food-and-beverage industry. And this was a full-on rehab. McIntosh says that she's a bit unsure of the history of this property, though some have pegged it as a long-ago automotive factory. Whatever purposes it may have been used for, it was an empty shell when she and partner/co-owner Marshall Darwish took on the challenge.

With the chance to create their ideal business from this open floor plan, they've developed a space that highlights the original architecture, exposing the original brick, stone and wood. On arrival from Beaumont Street, you're greeted by a bar with seating and a selection of wine, beers and spirits displayed on the back bar, while a room dedicated to a small bottle shop opens up on the left. To the end of the bar, there is a second, large seating room, with low tables that bring the overall count to about 45 patrons, if all seats are taken.



click to enlarge Ryan Krull Videira is carving out its own unique spot in the burgeoning St. Louis wine bar scene.

Tucked behind the back wall is a small, prep-sized kitchen where Darwish performs his magic. Due to the diminutive size of his workspace, he's been putting out a smaller selection of foods than originally envisioned, though all of the menu items are extremely complementary to a wine bar's programming. That includes offerings such as mixed nuts, mixed olives and (the biggest hit so far) a burrata and tomato jam dish featuring breads by Union Loafers. In addition to those smaller shareables, a blend of charcuterie and cheese boards is available at varied sizes. A smaller Sweet Tooth section of the food menu highlights offerings from Clementine's Creamery.

Despite being a wine bar, Videira pours more than just wine. Its beer selection tilts heavily toward local brands, with 4 Hands, Earthbound, Civil Life and nearby Schlafly all represented, along with Brick River Cider. The bar also serves a handful of house cocktails, with the potential for more, while about as many N/A mocktails are highlighted, too.

McIntosh says, "We offer a little bit of everything. We're not a place that just has wine. We have craft cocktails, a range of different spirits, a few local beers."

With "wine bar" in the business' title, the ultimate success of Videira will lie in that programming, and there's a blend of white, reds, rose and sparkling options, with by-the-glass pricing falling into the $10 to 15 range and bottles enjoyed in-house running between the low-$30s and high-$40s.

There's a potential, McIntosh feels, of a real neighborhood "pop" ahead, and she feels that the businesses' growth curves will neatly reflect that "as we'll all be feeding off of one another. Once everyone's open, it's going to work."

Already, she says, "the word is getting out."

