Videira Wine Shop & Bar Will Open in Midtown This Fall

click to enlarge Courtesy of Videira Wine Shop & Bar Videira Wine Shop & Bar is opening this Fall in Midtown.

Courtesy of Videira Wine Shop & Bar Mykel McIntosh is excited to share her passion for with with Videira's guests.

Mykel McIntosh was not planning on opening a wine bar. Though she's been honing her beverage knowledge in the industry for several years and has an infectious passion for wine, she was planning to use her gifts to support her friends, Ceaira Jackson and Misha Sampson, in their forthcoming venture, Nexus Cultural Cuisine and Craft Cocktails.Jackson and Sampson had other ideas."My mom was diagnosed with cancer, so I was having these deep conversations with Misha and Ceaira," McIntosh says. "They were telling me that they could not wait to open and put me in a position where I could help out and help them elevate everything. I told them I loved that kind of stuff, and they said they knew how much I love the industry. But then I said that I was thinking about opening a small wine and cheese shop one day, and they told me, 'If anyone should do it, you should. Do it!' Out of anybody in my life, they really pushed me to get to this point."Now, those conversations have blossomed into, which McIntosh hopes to have open this fall. Videira, which means grapevine in Portuguese, will be located in Midtown and is part of a new food-focused development centered around the 2700 block of Locust Street. Videira's fellow tenants include Jackson and Sampson's much-anticipated Nexus Cultural Cuisine and Craft Cocktails, as well as Anita Café & Bar.For McIntosh, Videira is the realization of a dream that began when she first started working in the industry in 2012. A psychologist by training, McIntosh found herself drawn to the hustle and bustle of the restaurant business, which dovetailed with her longstanding love for food and wine. It didn't take long for her to be hooked."I loved connecting with new people, forming relationships and giving customers an experience they couldn't recreate at home," McIntosh says. "Once I found that connection with food and wine — not just though the industry but through going out to eat and traveling as well — I found myself talking about it all the time and felt that I must be naturally good at it. I just started to have this thirst for knowledge."McIntosh dove head first into learning about wine, completing two different certification programs and developing her hospitality skills while working alongside Jackson and Sampson at the Central West End seafood restaurant, Bait. With Videira, she's excited to use what she's learned as a foundation for building something to reflect her own unique voice.Though Videira is still under construction, McIntosh — together with her business partner, Marshall Darwish — is already excited with the way she sees things coming together. She describes the atmosphere as "a modern speakeasy, but more lush," noting that the decor will consist of black and white photos of old Hollywood, exposed brick, camel-colored leather barstools and high ceilings."It's small and cozy, like a boutique wine bar, but more elevated," McIntosh says.Guests can expect a unique wine selection with a large number of rotating glass pours thanks to a special dispensing system that cuts down on spoilage and allows her to serve wine at temperatures appropriate for each varietal. Bottles will be available to drink there or to take home. In addition to wine, she's also excited to offer a great cocktail program.As for food, McIntosh plans on offering a limited menu of small plates, but she does not want to be overly ambitious at first. Current dishes in the works include za'atar seasoned pita with hummus, a burrata salad, charcuterie and cheeses."In the beginning, we're going to keep things small," McIntosh says. "We want to be the place where people come after dinner for a cocktail, some cheese and to relax on the patio."McIntosh is excited about sharing her passion for food and wine with the St. Louis community and feels lucky to be a part of all of the exciting things happening in Midtown. Because of it's close proximity to the new Centene Stadium, as well as the other new business coming into the area, she looks forward to being a part of the action."St. Louis is such a great community," McIntosh says. "We love food and we love alcohol. It's really exciting. I'm nervous, but really, I just can't wait."