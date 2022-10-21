VIDEO: Thieves Break into Steve's Hot Dogs Overnight

"What a violation" co-owner Danni Eickenhorst wrote on Twitter

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 8:04 am

click to enlarge Still from Steve's Hot Dogs surveillance video.
Danni Eickenhorst Twitter Account
Surveillance video from Steve's Hot Dogs shows last night's break-in.

Last night three individuals smashed the window on the front door at Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand and entered the restaurant looking for cash.

Surveillance video shows three men dart inside the lobby of the restaurant. One heads directly to the cash register, but seems to come up empty-handed. The other two rifle through drawers and cabinets behind the bar.

Steve's co-owner Danni Eickenhorst posted a still of surveillance video to Twitter showing one masked individual in the restaurant's basement holding what appears to be a gun.

"Smash and grab burglary at @steveshotdogs at 3:18 am," Eickenhorst wrote. "What a violation."

She added: "If anyone can help us identify the people in this video, please call the #STL City Police or DM me."

Fox 2 News reported that the individuals did not make off with any money.

The restaurant posted to its official Twitter account: "We’re sweeping up the broken glass & boarding up the front this morning, but we will be open today for lunch as usual & we would sure love to see your smiling faces in the shop."
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week

Trending

Taqueria Morita Will Move Into Winslow's Table This Winter

By Benjamin Simon

The eggplant barbacoa tacos include shishito mojo, crispy masa and peanut salsa macha.

Review: Westchester Is a Brilliant Transportive Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Westchester includes a pork chop, a fried bologna sandwich, French onion soup and a roasted beet salad.

A 'Wizard's Brunch' Pop-Up Is Coming to St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

Brunch on with your fellow wizards and witches.

St. Louis CITY SC Will Be the Only MLS Club with All-Local Concessions

By Cheryl Baehr

Steve's Hot Dogs is among the local restaurants tapped to serve fans at the city's new soccer stadium.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Westchester Is a Brilliant Transportive Experience

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Westchester includes a pork chop, a fried bologna sandwich, French onion soup and a roasted beet salad.

Review: Menya Rui Dishes up a Brilliant Universe of Ramen

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of items from Menya Rui, including (clockwise from top left) pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karage.

Review: Station No. 3 Is a Flexitarian Oasis

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Station No. 3.

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us