VIDEO: Thieves Break into Steve's Hot Dogs Overnight

Last night three individuals smashed the window on the front door at Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand and entered the restaurant looking for cash.
Surveillance video shows three men dart inside the lobby of the restaurant. One heads directly to the cash register, but seems to come up empty-handed. The other two rifle through drawers and cabinets behind the bar.
Steve's co-owner Danni Eickenhorst posted a still of surveillance video to Twitter showing one masked individual in the restaurant's basement holding what appears to be a gun.
"Smash and grab burglary at @steveshotdogs at 3:18 am," Eickenhorst wrote. "What a violation."
She added: "If anyone can help us identify the people in this video, please call the #STL City Police or DM me."
Fox 2 News reported that the individuals did not make off with any money.
The restaurant posted to its official Twitter account: "We’re sweeping up the broken glass & boarding up the front this morning, but we will be open today for lunch as usual & we would sure love to see your smiling faces in the shop."
What a rollercoaster of a week. We were the target of a smash and grab burglary at 3:18 this morning.— Steve's Hot Dogs - St. Louis (@steveshotdogs) October 21, 2022
We’re sweeping up the broken glass & boarding up the front this morning, but we will be open today for lunch as usual & we would sure love to see your smiling faces in the shop. pic.twitter.com/qnkz3Aj5Ax
