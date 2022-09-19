Vin de Set 'Closed Indefinitely' After Early Morning Fire

click to enlarge BENJAMIN SIMON Vin de Set this morning after an early morning fire damaged the restaurant. It is now closed indefinitely.

BREAKING…. An overnight fire on the roof of the #VINDESET Restaurant along Manchester.

Nobody hurt, the matter is under investigation. #SPIRE crews are on the scene. #tisl @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/tIE1Y8bf14 — Andy sidwell (@AMSidwell) September 19, 2022

Battalion 2 reports: Searches negative. Aerial waterway utilized for initial #fire knockdown; hand lines deployed extinguishing hotspots.



Both utilities, the Building Division, & fire investigators requested.



No injuries immediately reported.

📸: Mr. Chris Malkus #STLCity pic.twitter.com/ajpFaqQ4XO — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 19, 2022

OVERNIGHT: Fire at the building where Vin de Set, PW Pizza and 21st Brewers bar are located. @KMOV https://t.co/pUino6WHmb — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) September 19, 2022

oh,,,, Vin de Set is on fire across the street from me 😢 glad we went one last time a few weeks ago… wtf — アマンダ(*´ー｀*) (@amahimechan) September 19, 2022

