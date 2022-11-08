Welcome Neighbor STL Brings Back Drive-Thru Supper Club

click to enlarge
Welcome Neighbor STL
COURTESY WELCOME NEIGHBOR STL
Cooks from Dubai stand with their Supper Club meals.
is hosting an Afghan Drive-Thru event at STL Foodworks (408 North Sarah Street)
. Guests can purchase
a six-course Afghan lunch that will be delivered curbside. The event will take place Saturday, November 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Back in 2017, Welcome Neighbor STL, which supports area refugees and immigrants, started hiring refugee chefs to cook an international meal. Proceeds from the meal would go primarily to the cooks, with just 10 percent of the money going to cover the cost of the food. The Supper Clubs
raised $390,903 over 201 events.
In 2020, Supper Club shut down but not for long. Welcome Neighbor shifted to a drive-thru model to keep the fundraiser going. The last drive-thru event was over the summer, but Welcome STL is restarting the Supper Club with the Afghan Drive-Thru event.
For only $35, patrons get an authentic Afghan lunch that includes Bolani, a popular flatbread with vegetable stuffing; kabuli pulao, a basmati rice cooked with onion, saffron, black pepper, cardamom, coriander and cumin and topped with raisins, nuts and julienne carrots; and lola kebab, a minced beef dish with green chili, tomato, coriander and cumin. The lunch will also include mantu, or Afghan dumplings filled with lentils and other goodies and drizzled with a yogurt and tomato sauce; ashak, a pasta filled with scallions, leeks and cilantro; and gosh e-fil, a sweet pastry dough also known as elephant's ear.
Welcome Neighbor will also offer an Afghan cooking class
on Saturday, December 3, so you can host your own Afghan supper. Plus, be on the look out for international cookies from Syria, Morocco and Afghanistan this holiday season also from Welcome Neighbor.
