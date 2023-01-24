Welcome to the RFT's Winter Flavor 2023

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK Tater tot casserole.

1½ pounds lean ground beef½ cup dehydrated onions1 10.5 oz can Campbell's cream of mushroom soup1 8 oz jar Cheez Whiz1 32 oz bag frozen Tater TotsSalt and pepper to tasteScallions, cut, if you want to get fancyPreheat oven to 350 degrees.In a mixing bowl, combine ground beef and dehydrated onions. Mix by hand, then mold into the bottom of a 9-by-13 glass casserole dish.*Top with can of cream of mushroom soup, spreading evenly. Place teaspoon-sized dollops of entire Cheez Whiz jar evenly atop the soup-covered meat. Top with tater tots, in neat rows, so that the entire dish is covered. Bake uncovered for 55 to 60 minutes at 350 degrees.*You can brown and drain the meat in advance. If so, reduce cooking time by 10 minutes.