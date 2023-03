click to enlarge VIA ST. LOUIS CITY SC The St. Louis CITY Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs.

When it came time for St. Louis CITY SC to design its food program, the brand-new stadium's creators clearly surveyed the fake-cheese nachos, hotdogs and weak lagers taking up space on menus at other stadiums and realized fans deserve better.



To avoid the pitfalls of mediocre-yet-expensive fare, the stadium tapped James Beard Award-winning chef Gerard Craft as chief flavor officer. Even if you don't know Craft by name, your tastebuds likely know his food; he's the mind behind Pastaria, Brasserie, Cinder House and more.

Toward the end of 2022, Craft and CITY SC announced the details of the CITY Flavor program — all local restaurants.

"Our goal with the CITY Flavor program was to ensure that we highlighted the different cultures of our St. Louis food community," Craft said in October. "Through the food, fans get a feel for the diverse neighborhoods that make our city so special."

There are 52 spots in the stadium for soccer-goers to order food, plus a CITY mobile app that allows you to order ahead. With all those options, it's hard to know what to go for, so here are some that caught our eye at the RFT.

Balkan Treat Box

Erna's Loaded Fries have creamy feta; kajmak, which is kind of like clotted cream; ajvar, a roasted pepper sauce; suho, a dried meat; fefferoni, a pepper; and green onions.

click to enlarge VIA ST. LOUIS CITY SC Get some local BBQ in CITYPARK stadium.

BEAST Craft BBQ Co.

The pork steak sandwich includes hickory-smoked pork steak "torched for maximum caramelization" with house-made pickles and, of course, a bun.

Farm Truk

The Farm Truk burger consists of local Missouri beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar (the best burger cheese, fight us), hydroponic lettuce, tomato, crispy fried onions and homemade pickles on an egg bun from Vitale's on the Hill.

Padrinos

Tacos de Papa are three crispy, corn-shelled lovelies filled with potato, lettuce, shredded cheese and sour cream.

Steve's Hot Dogs

The St. Louis CITY Dog is smoked and then grilled before being covered by grilled peppers and onions, banana peppers, bacon, provolone and smoky pepper mustard.

But if none of those five catch your eye, don't despair. Many more delicious offerings will be on hand from Anthonino's Taverna, the Block, Bold Spoon Creamery, DD Mau, Chez Ali, Crown Candy Kitchen, Dewey's Pizza, the Fattened Caf, the G.O.A.T. Brand, Ices Plain & Fancy, Malinche, Mayo Ketchup, Nudo House, Pie Guy, Wally's, Kaldi's Coffee and G&W Sausage and Meats.