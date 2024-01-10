You Could Be the Next Owner of a Fine St. Louis Pretzel Shop

Pretzel Pretzel is getting acquired by Philly Pretzel Factory — and three stores are available for franchising

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 6:00 am

A selection of offerings at Pretzel Pretzel. - Cheryl Baehr
Cheryl Baehr
A selection of offerings at Pretzel Pretzel.
Soft pretzels are a crowd pleaser, and St. Louis' Pretzel Pretzel undeniably turns out some of the best: pillow-soft, golden and jazzed up with just the right amount of salt, according to the RFT's dining critic Cheryl Baehr. And believe, us, she knows.

"Pretzels are happy food," co-founder Damon Daher told the RFT in 2017, and we concur.

So it's with mixed emotions that we see that the locally owned Pretzel Pretzel chain will be merging with the Philly Pretzel Factory in the near future, a decision announced on Facebook. (A partnership presumably chosen because Pretzel Pretzel shapes its goods in the Philly pretzel style — a long figure eight that is baked packed together with its brethren on a tray, like a Parker House Roll, so that eaters get both the classic pretzel texture on the top and a delightful bread-roll side — as does the Philly Pretzel Factory.)

We're sad that the delicious local offering is no longer going to be local. But it does represent quite an intriguing opportunity. You see, Philly Pretzel Factory is a franchising operation — and three Pretzel Pretzel locales will be for sale almost as soon as they're acquired. So you could own a shop producing what our dining critic thinks are some of the very best of the best soft pretzels.

If that isn't an opportunity, we don't know what is. Now, which shop looking for a franchise operator is best? There's only one in the city and it's not yet open, but it's in the works for Chippewa by Ted Drewes. So, good location, dangerous street-crossing situation. A pretzel followed by custard sounds pretty good also.

But Pretzel Pretzel's posting says that its shop is Oakville is its best performing of all of its 11 stores, so that sounds great. Catch is that is has to be sold with its fellow south county location in Arnold. But maybe that's a perk?

Overall, the good news is that if you decide to go for it and pick up a pretzel shop, you can use whatever name you like.

"You Have The Option To Continue To Operate As A Pretzel Pretzel, OR You Have The Option To Join The Philly Pretzel Factory Franchise System And Become Part Of The Philly Pretzel Factory Franchise Family OR You Can Join The Pretzel Boy's. Your Options Are Open!" the post reads, capitalization theirs.

So the local chain can stay local, even if founders Daher and Tony Simmons are no longer involved, and hopefully off to great new things. And if you do keep the name, we have one more request: Please keep making that amazing cheese sauce in house.
Email the author at [email protected]

