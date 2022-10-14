You Could Win Free Lion's Choice for a Year

The St. Louis-based fast food chain will give away five golden tickets later this month

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 8:15 am

click to enlarge Five golden ticket winners will get free Lion's Choice for one year.
Courtesy Lion's Choice
Five golden ticket winners will get free Lion's Choice for one year.

Later this month Lion’s Choice is going full Willy Wonka. From Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28 five lucky customers will find golden tickets included their orders.

However, unlike in the Roald Dahl book, these golden tickets will not deliver you to some awful fate like swelling into the proportions of a giant blueberry or being dragged into a trash chute by a group of squirrels.

No, instead, the St. Louis-based fast food chain has gone a much more sensible route and opted to give their golden ticket winners free Lion's Choice for one year.

The promotion is to celebrate Lion's Choice's 55 years in business; the official anniversary is on October 26.

On that day, even if you don't find a golden ticket you can still check out Lion's Choice Instagram and Facebook accounts, which will be posting coupons for some mad deals good for that day only.

And hey, maybe for their 60th anniversary Lion's Choice will let us tour the roast beef factory. We'd probably be the kid who falls into the river of au jus.

See also: Donna Hollie Has Worked at the Original Lion's Choice for 53 Years

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week
Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week
Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers

Food & Drink Slideshows

Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week
Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers

Trending

Karen's Diner Pop-Up Opening in St. Louis Later This Month

By Jaime Lees

Karen's Diner Pop-Up Opening in St. Louis Later This Month

Schlafly's Full Moon Festival to Return in November

By Benjamin Simon

A shot from above at the Schlafly Full Moon Festival.

Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches Is Moving to the Central West End

By Cheryl Baehr

Lisa and Armin Grozdanic are excited for Yapi's next chapter.

Review: Menya Rui Dishes up a Brilliant Universe of Ramen

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of items from Menya Rui, including (clockwise from top left) pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karage.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Menya Rui Dishes up a Brilliant Universe of Ramen

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of items from Menya Rui, including (clockwise from top left) pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karage.

Review: Station No. 3 Is a Flexitarian Oasis

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Station No. 3.

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us