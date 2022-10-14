You Could Win Free Lion's Choice for a Year

click to enlarge
Courtesy Lion's Choice
Five golden ticket winners will get free Lion's Choice for one year.
Later this month Lion’s Choice is going full Willy Wonka. From Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28 five lucky customers will find golden tickets included their orders.
However, unlike in the Roald Dahl book, these golden tickets will not deliver you to some awful fate like swelling into the proportions of a giant blueberry or being dragged into a trash chute by a group of squirrels.
No, instead, the St. Louis-based fast food chain has gone a much more sensible route and opted to give their golden ticket winners free Lion's Choice for one year.
The promotion is to celebrate Lion's Choice's 55 years in business; the official anniversary is on October 26.
On that day, even if you don't find a golden ticket you can still check out Lion's Choice Instagram
and Facebook
accounts, which will be posting coupons for some mad deals good for that day only.
And hey, maybe for their 60th anniversary Lion's Choice will let us tour the roast beef factory. We'd probably be the kid who falls into the river of au jus.
See also: Donna Hollie Has Worked at the Original Lion's Choice for 53 Years
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.