Your Drunk Ass Can Get a Free Uber Home on St. Patty's Day

click to enlarge Theo Welling We aren't saying anyone in this photo is drunk, but if they were and it was St. Patrick's day, they could get a free ride home.

What would St. Patrick's Day be without consuming too much green beer and Irish whiskey? It's hard to even imagine. Plus, who would want to?But all the delights of heading over to one of the parades and then making your way to a bar or a few bars come with a downside: how to get home safely after a day of revelry. Don't even think about drinking and driving — our area already has enough of an awful proclivity for traffic violence.Instead, on Friday, March 17, you can just scan a QR code at a participating location and get a free Uber home.The free rides come thanks to St. Louis-based distiller Luxco and its Quiet Man Irish Whiskey. The brand has named the program the "Irish Goodbye" in honor of the slang term that means departing without telling anyone.But you can (and should) take advantage of these free rides and still let your friends know that you're leaving.Participating locations include places that sell the aforementioned whiskey: Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill locations in Kirkwood, Richmond Heights and Town and Country; Savor in St. Charles; and Hattrick's Irish Sports Pub in O'Fallon.