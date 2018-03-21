Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Dorsett Inn to Close March 30, Re-Open as Johnny's West

Posted By on Wed, Mar 21, 2018 at 3:40 PM

RFT FILE PHOTO

Dorsett Inn, the Maryland Heights bar known for its comely and partially unclad waitresses, will close its doors March 30 after more than 40 years in business.

The announcement was made Friday via a Facebook post. According to the statement, the bar's new owners are Johnny Daus and James Pepper. And if the former name rings a bell, that's because Daus was the "Johnny" behind bygone Soulard watering hole Johnny's, which closed in July after 24 years in business.

The new venture will be called Johnny's West.

click to enlarge screenshot_2018-03-21_at_3.13.58_pm.png

"We want to focus on our commercial real estate," says Grace Ziehl, who co-owns Dorsett Inn with her husband Ron. "Getting out of the bar industry."

According to Ziehl, the sale was done quietly, without a call to the public at large. The owners of Social Haus also expressed interest, she says.

Aside from all being in the business of serving up drinks to thirsty patrons, the three bars have another strong theme in common: All three are known for employing attractive young women in various states of undress, in a business model not dissimilar to that of the breastaurant chain Hooters.

Social Haus owner John Racanelli famously turned University City on its head with his attempt to open a second location of his business in the Delmar Loop — with servers wearing only body paint on the upper halves of their bodies. After a pitched legal battle, Racanelli and Co. were essentially run out of town on a trolley rail just two weeks after their grand opening.

Johnny's, meanwhile, still has a Facebook page, which still has old photos like this all over it:


Soulard, where Johnny's had its long run and the original Social Haus still operates, has been more forgiving of near-nudity among bar employees. And Dorsett Inn, while not quite as well-known for it, has featured women clad in bikinis and lingerie for years. So far, Maryland Heights has been pretty chill about it.

When Daus sold his Soulard restaurant, he hinted to RFT that he might return soon. When discussing his customers' appetite for his signature wings, Daus said, "I've been telling them, 'Don't fret, because in the future, you might be able to get those somewhere else.' I'll probably open another place in the future."

The future, it would seem, is now.

Dorsett Inn will host a last hurrah on March 30 featuring free food and discounted alcohol. Johnny's will begin operations the following day. For more information, visit Dorsett Inn's Facebook page.

click to enlarge RFT STAFF
  • RFT STAFF



Jump to comments
  |  
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Doughocracy Is Closing in the Loop Read More

  2. Frankly on Cherokee Is Frankly Terrific Read More

  3. St. Louis Is the 12th Friendliest Food Truck City in the U.S. Read More

  4. Thai Kitchen Is So Good, It Should Bring City Slickers to Florissant Read More

  5. Maypop Coffee and Garden Shop to Open in Webster Groves Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation