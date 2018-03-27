Share
Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Monthly Farmers Market Coming to Richmond Heights This Spring

Posted By on Tue, Mar 27, 2018 at 9:20 AM

click to enlarge The Boulevard is hosting a new farmers market beginning in May. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • The Boulevard is hosting a new farmers market beginning in May.
This summer, you won't have to come to the city for a true farmers' market experience: The co-founder of the Tower Grove Farmers Market is bringing a new monthly event to Richmond Heights.

The Boulevard Farmers Market — set to take place in the faux-streetscape off South Brentwood Boulevard, home to Maggiano's Little Italy, Crate & Barrel and other chains — will be held the first Sunday of every month from May to September. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patrick Horine, co-founder of the acclaimed market in Tower Grove Park, has done the curation. In a release, the market boasted vendors including Dang Good Produce (fruits and veggies), Robins Apiaries (honey), Dierks Farm (beef and pork), Honey Locust Hills (jams and jellies), Nutty Bites (sweet and spicy nut blends), Made Fare Co. (unique granolas), Prioritized Pastries (vegan and gluten-free baked goods) and The Tamale Man (frozen and ready-to-eat tamales).

“We are always interested in finding new outlets for our farmers to reach more customers," Horine said in a prepared statement. “The Sunday market at The Boulevard presents a wonderful opportunity for us to pursue our mission to increase the availability of local foods in the St. Louis region."

The monthly markets will also include live music and other entertainment.

The Tower Grove Farmers Market was founded in 2006 and runs every Saturday, April through November. This year, it's also adding a Tuesday market, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. in the same location inside Tower Grove Park.

See also: 7 Farmers' Markets You Have to Visit

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com


