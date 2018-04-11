Share
Email
Print

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

BEAST Butcher and Block to Open in the Grove, Second Outpost for Belleville Spot

Posted By on Wed, Apr 11, 2018 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge BEAST Butcher and Block will be located at 4156 Manchester, next to Atomic Cowboy. - JEMA ARCHITECTS
  • JEMA ARCHITECTS
  • BEAST Butcher and Block will be located at 4156 Manchester, next to Atomic Cowboy.

Big news for barbecue lovers and the legions of BEAST Craft BBQ (20 S. Belt West, Belleville, IL; 618-257-9000) fans who've lamented the trip east for a taste of its killer food: The acclaimed Belleville smokehouse will open a second location, this time in the Show Me State — and it's pitmaster David Sandusky's most ambitious project yet.

The new restaurant, BEAST Butcher & Block, is slated to open late this summer at 4156 Manchester Avenue in the Grove. As Sandusky explains, the new location will have the soul of the original BEAST, but will take that as a jumping-off point for a much grander concept.

"This is not going to be a carbon copy," says Sandusky. "Meggan [his wife and business partner] and I will be taking a few of the core elements from BEAST — there will be the pork steak, the Brussels sprouts, the Compart Farms pork and Wagyu beef — but we are going to add a few things and do things slightly differently."

"Slightly differently" scarcely conveys the full nature and scope of the Sanduskys' plans for BEAST Butcher & Block. The 6,000-square-foot space will house multiple elements under one roof: A 100-seat fast-casual smokehouse, similar in format to the original BEAST; a 25-seat patio; a retail, whole-animal butcher shop with an accompanying outdoor courtyard lounge and firepits; and a hybrid chef's table-research and development space called the Skullery.

click to enlarge An artist's rendering of the BEAST complex. - JEMA ARCHITECTS
  • JEMA ARCHITECTS
  • An artist's rendering of the BEAST complex.

"It's very ambitious," Sandusky admits. "We're really limited with what we can do in Belleville. We have a huge fan base in Missouri and they hate driving to Illinois. Plus, we are limited in what we are able to accomplish in terms of national recognition in Belleville."

The Sanduskys are working with local firms JEMA and Blackline on the design and buildout of the space and with Narrative Furniture on custom-made tables and chairs for the restaurant.

In addition to serving as a chef's table and R&D area, the Skullery will also serve as the branding for a line of sauces and rubs Sandusky is developing for retail. The Sanduskys also envision it as a collaboration space for anything from beer dinners with local breweries to a venue for showcasing the area's culinary talent. Expect collaborative dinners with other local chefs, special events and even a radio show and podcast broadcast from the Skullery.

"People ask if St. Louis needs another barbecue restaurant, and the answer is 'No,'" says Sandusky. "But does it need another great barbecue restaurant? The answer is 'yes.' St. Louis is putting itself on the maps as one of the premier barbecue cities in the country, and we want to be a visible part of that."


Dave Sandusky will open BEAST Butcher and Block in the Grove late this summer. - JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • JENNIFER SILVERBERG
  • Dave Sandusky will open BEAST Butcher and Block in the Grove late this summer.
We are always hungry for tips and feedback. Email the author at cheryl.baehr@riverfronttimes.com.


Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. One Way Cafe Serves Expertly Prepared Mexican Classics in South City Read More

  2. Crispy Edge Brings Potstickers — Many, Many Potstickers — to South City Read More

  3. Frankly on Cherokee Is Frankly Terrific Read More

  4. The Clover and the Bee Is Worth Waiting For Read More

  5. How Pùblico's Nick Digiovanni Got a Second Lease on Life Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation