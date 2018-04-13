Rocket Fizz Is Again Open in the Loop Under New Ownership

click to enlarge DANIEL HILL

Newly re-opened for business.

Rocket Fizz (6372 Delmar Boulevard, University City), a candy store known for selling sodas and novelties, has reopened its location in the Delmar Loop under new management and ownership.

The news was made official via a Facebook post yesterday afternoon.

Jessica Bolton manning the register.

