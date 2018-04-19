Share
Thursday, April 19, 2018

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Cupcakes​ Are Coming to Hi-Pointe Drive-In for 4/20

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DINER
  • COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DINER
It's a "cake" of crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, bound with egg and topped with mac and cheese .... and then piled high with pulled pork and dabbed with barbecue sauce.

In other words, the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Cupcake is food only a stoner could love — and so it's excellent timing that Hi-Pointe Drive-In (1033 McCausland Avenue, 314-349-2720) plans to offer it for the first time on Friday, April 20.

You might remember 4/20 .... the annual holiday that takes its inspiration from the old police code for "marijuana smoking in progress." But surely we digress. You're just in it for the munchies, right?

If so, Hi-Pointe will have you covered. Among the other madness on offer at the neighborhood spot this Friday include Bacon blunts, which are basically bacon-wrapped mac and cheese, and the "Stony Island Dog," a hot dog piled high with chili, cheese sauce, Cool Ranch Dorito dust and, yes, pizza rolls. Because hot dogs topped with Cool Ranch Dorito dust, chili and cheese are not insane enough. Clearly.

click to enlarge Bacon blunts. - COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DRIVE-IN
  • COURTESY OF HI-POINTE DRIVE-IN
  • Bacon blunts.

And lest you think you'll have to be careful bringing your stoned ass to a family restaurant, think twice, you paranoid puffer. Quoth the press release, "Brought to you by the masterminds behind Missouri’s Sugarfire Smoke House, these stoner-approved specials curated by award-winning chef Mike Johnson are sure to satisfy your munchies, and have you rollin’ home happy!" They're basically giving you permission to show up blazed.

So what the hell. Just this once, take a little toke. We're sure you'd never do it on 4/19 or 4/21. Like we said, it's good we have a holiday for this stuff.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at sarah.fenske@riverfronttimes.com
