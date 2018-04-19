Share
Email
Print

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Kakao Chocolate Launches Something New for 10th Anniversary: Mole Sauce

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 6:55 AM

click to enlarge Right, a shredded chicken thigh with mole sauce and sesame seeds. Left, vegan, gluten-free enchiladas topped with mole. - HAYLEY ABSHEAR
  • Hayley Abshear
  • Right, a shredded chicken thigh with mole sauce and sesame seeds. Left, vegan, gluten-free enchiladas topped with mole.

The tenth anniversary of Kakao Chocolate's founding is coming up, and the business wanted to do something special. Instead of its traditional chocolate treats, the St. Louis chocolatier launched a mole sauce — a 28-ingredient version of the earthy, savory and very chocolate-y sauce used in Mexican cooking. It can be used for everything from scrambled eggs to pulled pork.

The sauce launched yesterday, April 18, and Kakao will be selling small mason jars and samples at the Tower Grove Farmer's Market and the St. Louis Earth Day Festival in Forest Park.

After that, it will be in Kakao's two retail stores, followed by select retailers in the St. Louis region. The company expects serious demand, says Kakao found Brian Pelletier.

"We're going to sell lots and lots of it," Pelletier says. "It's a different kind of flavor."

click to enlarge Slow roasted pork chili with mole sauce - HAYLEY ABSHEAR
  • Hayley Abshear
  • Slow roasted pork chili with mole sauce

Mole sauce is something new for a St. Louis manufacturer — and even beyond that, Kakao's is unique, with its own special recipe.

"It's not a traditional Midwestern thing and that is one of the reasons why we wanted to make it at Kakao," Pelletier says. "People enjoy having fun and trying things outside the box."

Pelletier began the chocolatier ten years ago this June. Starting off with a windowless basement and Pelletier as the only employee, Kakao now has two stores and 21 employees who help out with projects and products, including the mole sauce and the upcoming anniversary celebrations.

One of those employees is Amanda Calvert, who developed the sauce. The mole is delicious, she says, and shouldn't be saved just for special occasions. "It can be eaten on a Tuesday. You can enjoy the wonderful sauce any time," she says.

Kakao is working on a few more things for its ten-year celebration, including more experiments with their most popular caramel and chocolate products. The mole should kick off a full roster of projects, Pelletier says.

"Mole has always been one of my favorite foods," he says. "It's a really great thing and really complex. It's a really unique product."

click to enlarge HAYLEY ABSHEAR
  • Hayley Abshear



Jump to comments
Food Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Does Shake Shack Live Up to the Hype? Read More

  2. Earthbound Beer's 'Tax Evader' Satirizes St. Louis' Robber Barons Read More

  3. Good Fortune Brings Something New to Botanical Heights Read More

  4. One Way Cafe Serves Expertly Prepared Mexican Classics in South City Read More

  5. At Lagerfest, Urban Chestnut Celebrates the Beer That Built St. Louis Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation