St. Louis Restaurant Openings & Closings: April 2018

JENNIFER SILVERBERG
Sugarfire has opened another location — this one in O'Fallon, Illinois.
It was again a busy month for the St. Louis restaurant scene. Perhaps the month's most high-profile closure, DeMun Oyster Bar, has already reopened for business under a new shingle as Barrio, a neighborhood Mexican place brought by the same owners
. Phew! A similar switcharoo took place on the Hill, where Anthony Devoti closed Five Bistro last month, only to reopen this month as J. Devoti Trattoria. As for Rocket Fizz, it didn't even bother to change concepts; it just reopened in the same place two months after it closed
, with new owners and a much bigger selection
Other newcomers? Crispy Edge, the city's first potsticker-focused restaurant
; Good Fortune, a "new American Chinese" spot
; and Kiin Essentially Thai, which offers many of the same northern Thai dishes as the beloved Fork & Stix
. There's also a new ice cream spot in Dogtown
and yet another Sugarfire Smoke House, this one in O'Fallon, Illinois.
Here are this month's highlights. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comment section.
Closings
DeMun Oyster Bar, 740 De Mun Avenue, Clayton
Miss Sheri's Cafeteria
, 9967 Manchester Road, Warson Woods
Robust at the MX
, 635 Washington Avenue, Downtown
SanSai Japanese Grill
, 20 Allen Avenue, Webster Groves
Openings
Barrio
, 740 DeMun Avenue, Clayton
Circle 7
, 11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
Crispy Edge
, 4168 Juniata Avenue, Tower Grove South
Eat-Rite Diner
, 622 Chouteau, Downtown
Good Fortune
, 1641 Tower Grove South, Botanical Heights
J. Devoti Trattoria
, 5100 Daggett, the Hill
Johnny's West
, 12068 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights
Kaldi's Coffee Cafe
, 40 N. Euclid Avenue, Central West End
Kiin Essentially Thai
, 550 N. 7th Street
Rocket Fizz
, 6372 Delmar Boulevard, the Loop
Sugarfire Smoke House
, 1425 North Green Mount, O'Fallon, Illinois
Sweet EM's
, 6330 Clayton Avenue, Dogtown
The Bao
, 14 N. Central Avenue, Clayton
The Benevolent King
, 7268 Manchester Road, Maplewood
