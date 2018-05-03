Wong's Wok in the Delmar Loop Has Closed

click to enlarge
Another Loop restaurant has closed its doors.
Wong's Wok (565 Melville Avenue)
wasn't open during prime lunch hours when we stopped by today, confirming what a reader witnessed on Monday. A big red sign on the door reads simply “closed.” The phone number has been disconnected.
The bare-bones family-owned Chinese spot has been at its current location since 2008
. It relocated there after first opening in the Market in the Loop, which later became Racanelli's and then the Market Pub House and then Social House II (oh the humanity!
) and now W Karaoke Lounge
. It was known for its American-friendly fare (General Tso's, beef noodle soup) and cheap prices.
The Loop has seen a spate of closures in the last year, including most recently the well-reviewed Doughocracy
and Loop Living Furniture
. However! Two years after construction finished, we're told the Loop trolley is going to start running one of these
weeks
months, so, happy days will surely be here again. Believe it!
