Tropical Liqueurs Is This Close to Opening in the Grove

The slushies are mixed. The kitchen is prepped. Everything is all ready at the new, long-awaited Grove location of Tropical Liqueurs (4104 Manchester Avenue) — everything except an occupancy permit from City Hall.

But once that's in place, promises Billy Thompson, who co-owns the bar with siblings Bradlee Thompson and Connie Vaughan, those doors are opening.

"We're looking forward to getting back to providing slushies to our fans," he says.

Guerilla Street Food's smoked mlikfish dip echoes the smoked fish dips served in Louisiana.

The "Bagnet Kare Kare Po’boy" includes crispy pork belly, chile peanut sauce, chile mayo and pickled green tomato.

The patio has a distinctly New Orleans feel.

Bright chairs and tables converted from doors provide whimsical touches in the opening area.

Trops' classic flavors are on offer, as well as new offerings like Frose.

Located between Just John and Rehab, this Trops is indisputably in a nightlife district.