The Dark Room's New Patio Is a Place to Sit Outside in Grand Center

There's a new place to hang out in Grand Center — and fresh air is definitely on the menu.

The Dark Room at the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square, 314-776-9550) quietly opened an expansive new patio last week, offering 35 additional seats under the sky. It's a rare outdoor dining option in a district that gets plenty of foot traffic, and promises views of Powell Hall, the new Angad Arts Hotel and downtown St. Louis. It's designed to look out over the new Arts Academy Plaza, which is meant to be a "public living room" for visitors.